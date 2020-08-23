With China tensions rising, U.S. joins Taiwan to mark battle anniversary By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing- wen pays her aspects to the deceased throughout an occasion to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Second Taiwan Strait crisis in Kinmen



2/5

By Ben Blanchard

KINMEN, Taiwan (Reuters) – The de facto U.S. ambassador in Taipei signed up with for the very first time on Sunday a Taiwanese leader, in the middle of rising tensions with Beijing, to celebrate a crucial military clash and the last time Taiwanese forces signed up with battle with China on a big scale.

China, which declares Taiwan as its own, has actually stepped up military activity around the democratic island, moves knocked by Taiwan’s federal government as an effort at intimidation to require them to accept Chinese guideline.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing- wen laid a wreath and bowed her head in regard at a boneyard on Kinmen island, which sits a couple of kilometres (miles) off the Chinese city of Xiamen, to mark the 62nd anniversary of the start of the 2nd Taiwan Straits crisis.

In August 1958, Chinese forces started more than a month of bombarding Kinmen, together with the Taiwan- managed Matsu island chain even more up the coast, consisting of marine and air fights, looking for to require them into submission.

Christensen, head of the American Institute in Taiwan and Washington’s de facto …