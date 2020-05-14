With China Cut Off, Myanmar Farmers Watch Melons Rot, Debts Grow

Myanmar farmers offering the China market have actually shed their whole seasonal plants of melons, corn, and also tomatoes as cross-border fruit and vegetables profession has actually run out in the middle of the coronavirus episode, with some cultivators accumulating debts to Chinese loan providers, they informed RFA on Thursday.

Chinese investors lent cash to Myanmar farmers to grow watermelons, corn, and also various other fruit and vegetables for export to China, yet the COVID-19 episode and also countermeasures in both nations has actually stopped the circulation of purchasers to the land boundary, where vehicle website traffic is enabled yet with difficult limitations.

With vegetables and fruit deteriorating or being damaged, some cultivators state they have actually fallen under hefty financial debt and also are unclear whether they can settle what they owe to their loan providers without earnings from this period’s harvest.

“This year we had to let the watermelons rot due to financial problems,” claimed Lay Maung, a farmer from Salingyi area in northwestern Myanmar’s Sagaing area.

“We even cannot afford to gather them,” he claimed, including that it sets you back farmers greater than 200,000 kyats (UNITED STATE $140) to grow watermelons on a 10- acre ranch.

“But there were no buyers,” Lay Maung claimed. “Now I am in debt to the government’s agricultural bank and to fertilizer companies.”

Farmers export watermelons and also muskmelons to China in between October and also completion of May, prior to the harvest period in China starts in June.

Naing Win, chairman of the Myanmar Melon Growers, Producers, and also Exporters Association, informed the Myanmar Times in March that the seasonal loss of melon exports was approximated to get to concerning 90 billion kyats (UNITED STATE $632 million) because of the COVID-19 episode.

Myanmar corn cultivators in north Shan state claim they have actually needed to toss lots of create right into the Shweli River that develops component of the limit in between Myanmar and also China as a result of an absence of purchasers from throughout the boundary.

Corn is not typically offered to China via authorities networks, so Myanmar farmers export it though the underground market, they claimed.

“We will be in debt to the traders if China doesn’t buy our corn,” claimed Sai Maung Oim, a corn farmer in the trading center Muse in north Shan state.

“For all the cornfields in Muse and Namhkam townships, there will be billions of kyats lost,” he included.

Tomato cultivators report that they are likewise encountering the very same trouble.

“This year, our usual customers are not coming to buy tomatoes,” farmer Mya Lay claimed.”

“While we were waiting for our buyers, a lot of tomatoes had to be destroyed,” he claimed. “Even when we tried to sell them to nearby villages, we were not allowed to enter.”

Chinese authorities have actually limited motorists from China from getting in Myanmar and also have actually restricted the variety of vehicles from Myanmar that can get in the nation every day to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Since April 1, Chinese authorities have actually needed Myanmar investors in abutting north Shan and also Kachin mentions to pay Chinese motorists to transfer truckloads of rice and also create from boundary crossings to regional freight centers.

Reported by Waiyan Moe Myint for RFA’s MyanmarService Translation by Maung MaungNyo Written in English by Roseanne Gerin