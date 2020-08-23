Wissa scores to help Ligue 1 new boys Lorient begin campaign with victory

The Congolese made an essential effect as Christophe Pelissier’s guys protected important points at Stade du Moustoir

Yoane Wissa was on the scoresheet as Lorient begin their Ligue 1 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Strasbourg on Sunday.

The 23-year-old played an essential function as the Merlucciidaes protected promo to the French top-flight after becoming Ligue 2 champs.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo forward scored 15 objectives in 28 league video games throughout the 2019-20 campaign as Lorient protected promo from Ligue 2.

Wissa was paid for a beginning function versus Racing, forming a three-man midfield along with Quentin Boisgard and Ivorian Stephane Diarra.

The forward shone in the encounter, opening his account to help Christophe Pelissier’s guys protect all 3 points.

Lorient began the video game on the backfoot as Mehdi Chahiri opened the scoring for Strasbourg at the half-hour mark after he was established by Ludovic Ajorque

Wissa sparked the Merlus’ return in the 51st minute when he levelled procedures after getting a prompt help from Boisgard.

Adrian Grbic then provided the Stade du Moustoir equip the lead for the very first time in the video game, transforming from the charge area at the hour mark.

With 3 minutes left to play, Pierre-Yves Hamel sealed the victory to make sure the Merlus begin the season with a.