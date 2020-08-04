Wisconsin’s largest drive-thru offers up State Fair staples | Local News

The state fair

In 2019, over 1.1 million individuals checked out the fair throughout its 11- day run, single-day presence records were broke on 5 of those days, and the fair had a typical everyday presence of 102,779 individuals, according to State Fair information.

Established in 1851 and initially kept in Janesville, the fair has actually been a long-term component in West Allis considering that 1892 and, throughout a routine year, has a $200 million financial influence on the location.