Wisconsin’s governor urged Trump to reconsider visiting Kenosha, but the visit is still on

President Trump is still planning to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week after Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote him a letter urging that he reconsider as the city continues to grapple with racial unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“President Trump looks forward to visiting on Tuesday and helping this great city heal and rebuild.”

The statement came hours after Evers wrote a letter to Trump outlining his concern about what the President’s presence “will mean for Kenosha and our state.”