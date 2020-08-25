Wisconsin unrest flares for second night over police shooting of Black man By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters People demonstration after a Black man recognized as Jacob Blake was shot a number of times by police in Kenosha



2/2

By Stephen Maturen

KENOSHA,Wis (Reuters) – Police shooting tear gas encountered protesters in a second night of unrest and arson in Kenosha, Wisconsin, activated by the wounding of a Black man who was shot in the back by officers as his 3 young kids searched.

Protesters defied a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Monday night as they challenged police officers in riot equipment outside the county court house obstructs far from where Jacob Blake was assassinated on Sunday in an encounter with police captured on video.

Blake, 29, endured the shooting and was noted in steady condition following surgical treatment, his daddy informed news media on Monday.

But the occurrence, the current in a list of cases to concentrate on police treatment of African Americans, let loose outrage in the lakefront city of Kenosha about 40 miles (65 km) southof Milwaukee

The shooting happened 3 months after the May 25 death of a Black man in Minneapolis, George Floyd, who was pinned to the street under the knee of a white police officer, stimulating across the country demonstrations versus police cruelty and bigotry within the U.S. criminal justice …