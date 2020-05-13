Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down state’s stay-at-home order

The courtroom dominated that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration overstepped its authority when state Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued an extension of the order to May 26.

The lawsuit was filed by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature in opposition to Palm and different well being officers, who lately prolonged the state’s “Safer at Home” emergency order. At the identical time because the extension, the state loosened some restrictions on sure companies, together with golf programs, public libraries, and humanities and crafts shops.

Evers, who had ordered Palm to challenge the stay-at-home order in late March, has not but launched an announcement on Wednesday’s ruling. Earlier, Evers had slammed the lawsuit after it was filed as “focused entirely on how to get legislative Republicans more power” and “exploiting a global pandemic to further their attempts to undermine the will of the people.” The governor additionally mentioned Republicans need his administration to “ask for their permission to save lives.”

As of Wednesday, Wisconsin had greater than 10,902 confirmed circumstances of coronavirus and 421 deaths, based on the state’s Department of Health Services.