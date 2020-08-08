Wisconsin sets new daily record with 1,165 coronavirus cases

Illinois’ health department reported more than 2,000 new Covid-19 favorable cases for the 2nd day in a row.

The 2,190 new cases are the greatest daily reported number because May 24, when the department reported 2,508 new cases.

There are now 192,698 overall cases in Illinois and 7,631 overall deaths, up 18 because Friday’s report, according to the department.

The positivity rate over the previous 7 days increased once again, to 4.2%, while the variety of clients hospitalized statewide due to the infection increased to 1,538 from Friday’s variety of 1,486

Note: These numbers were launched by the Illinois Department of Public Health and might not line up precisely in genuine time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project