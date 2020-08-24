Wisconsin: Protests erupt after police shoot black man

Protests have actually appeared in the United States state of Wisconsin after police shot a black man a number of times while reacting to what they stated was a domestic occurrence.

The man, recognized as Jacob Blake, remains in a major condition in healthcare facility.

Video published online appears to reveal Mr Blake being shot in the back by an officer as he attempts to enter into a vehicle in the city of Kenosha.

Protesters and security authorities have actually clashed following the shooting and an over night curfew was enforced.

Hundreds progressed police head office on Sunday night. Vehicles were set on fire and police utilized tear gas.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tweeted following the shooting of Mr Blake, who was supposedly unarmed.

“We stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites,” Mr Evers composed.

Kenosha police stated the Wisconsin department of justice would be examining the “officer involved shooting”.

It comes amidst increased stress in the United States over police cruelty following the killing of George Floyd in May.

Mr Floyd passed away after a white police officer knelt on his neck for practically 9 minutes prior to he passed away in Wisconsin’s neighbouring state of …