Wisconsin Police Shooting Leaves Black Man In ‘Serious Condition’ : NPR

Updated at 1: 50 a.m. ET

A Black man remained in major condition after being shot a number of times by a law enforcement officer reacting to a domestic scenario in Kenosha,Wisc The shooting, captured on video, rapidly triggered outrage.

City police stated the individual remained in major condition and being dealt with at a medical facility. Local media recognized the man as 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

The shooting took place as officers were reacting to a “domestic incident,” simply after 5 p.m., the Kenosha Police Department said in a media release.

The individual was flown to a Milwaukee location health center following the shooting, police stated. Officers “provided immediate aid to the person,” the declaration stated.

The department states the event is being committed the criminal examination department of the state’s Department of Justice.

Gov Tony Evers provided a statement Sunday night calling the man. “Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” he stated.

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” he stated.

“We stand with all those who have and continue to require justice, equity, and responsibility for Black resides in our nation– lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest …