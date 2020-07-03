Wisconsin police officer fatally shoots black man allegedly wielding knives, family says race played role

Sheboygan, Wis., Police Chief, Christopher Domagalski said police officers taken care of immediately a call that a man was chasing a women with “sai-style” kitchen knives at around 5:50 a.m.

According to a local news report, the responding officer tried to talk to him and fired his Taser before Ruffin allegedly charged him with the knives, “forcing the officer to use a firearm.”

The officer has been wear administrative leave, which is standard in officer-involved shootings. The state’s Department of Justice is investigating.

The officer, whose name and race hasn’t yet been revealed, was wearing his body-cam which recorded the incident.

The woman was reportedly taken to a healthcare facility to be treated and it has been released.

Court records show that Ruffin was arrested several times between 2008 and 2019, but was frequently found simple due to his mental health problems.

“But because he was black, he was considered as a threat from the beginning,” Sheriyah Appleton, a cousin, said. “This stuff has been going on all around the world, this is why everyone is protesting, this is why we are upset. The color of our skin should not determine whether we are taken into custody or taken to the morgue.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Wisconsin required an open and transparent investigation.

“We need to know why Sheboygan police killed Mr. Ruffin instead of handling this in a nonviolent way,” Chris Ott, the ALCU Wisconsin Executive Director said Thursday.

