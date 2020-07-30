Wisconsin police chief has ‘grave’ concerns about restrictions on crowd control at DNC

Mitchell’s department is among more than 100 companies that have actually taken out of security arrangements to send out workers to the convention over orders that would avoid officers from utilizing specific crowd control procedures throughout demonstrations.

MORE THAN 100 POLICE AGENCIES REVOKE DNC SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS

“Well, pepper spray and tear gas are certainly the main issue at hand. My fear would also be that there will be a limitation upon the police department of other tactics that they can use,” he discussed. “But, the elimination of tear gas and pepper spray is of grave concern to me.”

The Milwaukee civilian oversight commission revealed the regulation to alter department policy recently in action to making use of tear gas on crowds throughout demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

That stated, the convention — which will be held at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee–has currently been reduced to a mainly virtual occasion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitchell stated he was not specific why the oversight board and chosen leaders in Milwaukee had “chosen to take this route,” however that the truth is tear gas “certainly has a place in policing” when required.

“And, if you remove chemical irritants from the tools that we can use, you leave us with very limited options after that,” he included. “One of those options, unfortunately, is retreat. Chemical irritants are very, very effective at getting a crowd that is becoming an unlawful assembly to leave an area and disperse. Without chemical irritants, I’m not quite sure how we do that.”

Mitchell informed host Brian Kilmeade “common sense”– along with the input of expert law enforcement representatives– would “tell you we don’t want to use chemical irritants.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We make decisions based on the actions of the crowd. If the crowd was truly peaceful and we had a five-day Democratic National Convention with nothing but peaceful protests, there would be absolutely no need for a chemical irritant,” he stated.

“But, again, if that is removed, we’re in a bad spot,” Mitchell concluded.