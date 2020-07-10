Wisconsin man ‘targeting a White person’ killed motorcyclist, prosecutors say

Authorities identified the deceased as 55-year-old Phillip Thiessen, a Marine veteran and former Virginia police who had retired from a career with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, where he’d investigated crimes against children. After his retirement in 2018, he volunteered at the neighborhood food pantry.

Investigators attained the scene to find Thiessen’s body, witnesses trying to render aid, and Navarro standing nearby awaiting deputies, authorities said.

When a patrol sergeant arrived, the sheriff said Navarro stated he had intentionally slammed to the motorcycle and passed a field sobriety test.

Navarro allegedly targeted the motorcycle as a result of rider’s race and the truth that injuries such a crash would likely be fatal, Waldschmidt said. Navarro was unhurt.

A criminal complaint said Navarro told investigators that he have been “poisoned” by friends, co-workers and neighbors and he could hear neighbors making “racist comments through the walls,” Milwaukee-based Fox 6 reported.

His purported antagonists were all “Caucasian,” according to the criminal complaint, and he claimed they were targeting him because he is “Mexican.”

Navarro allegedly chose his target because “White people drive motorcycles,” specially Harley-Davidsons, in line with the report.

He also claimed that he wanted to head to prison to be “free from the people that harass him in his home,” according to Waldschmidt.

Investigators said they filed homicide and hate crime charges, adding that even though the attack was targeted centered on race, Navarro did not know Thiessen was a retired member of what the law states enforcement community.

The court set his bond at $1 million, Fox 6 reported. He’s because of return on July 17.