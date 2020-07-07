Wisconsin man accidentally shoots golfer, 80, after aiming for woodchuck, police say

WISCONSIN POLICE OFFICER FATALLY SHOOTS BLACK MAN ALLEGEDLY WIELDING KNIVES, FAMILY SAYS RACE PLAYED ROLE

“When shooting firearms, it is always very important to know your target and beyond,” said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt. “Firearms are capable of shooting long distances and it is always necessary to have a backstop that can sufficiently stop a bullet from traveling beyond that which is desired.”

Police received a report of a golfer who sustained a gunshot injury while golfing at The Golf Club at Camelot in Lomira just after 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

The golfer was taken fully to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where that he was treated and is expected to be released, police said.

Both the golfer and shooter have yet to be identified by authorities.

Police said the incident remains under investigation with no further information will soon be released currently.

In an unrelated incident, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the nearby Wisconsin town of Fond du Lac whenever a firearm in her purse accidentally went off, based on the Fond du Lac Reporter.