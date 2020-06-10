Wisconsin Gym Posts Offensive ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Workout, Owner Apologizes

Exclusive Details

A Wisconsin fitness center is catching major heat over posting a workout titled “I Can’t Breathe” … and today, the fitness center’s owner tells TMZ Sports she’s “deeply” sorry for the offensive sign.

Here’s the deal … Jen Dunnington, co-owner of Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa, WI, says certainly one of her trainers attempted to “honor” George Floyd by posting a workout for members this week.

She says the band of exercises was meant to “be a workout so hard that we felt what he felt” … but when people in the community viewed the whiteboard for the workout, it absolutely was immediately hit with backlash.

Hundreds of people commented on the sign — which featured the words “I Can’t Breathe” and “don’t you dare lay down” with a drawing of a kneeling person — calling it inappropriate and appalling.

Dunnington tells us she regrets the sign’s verbiage, saying, “I deeply apologize.”

“I was not aware of the signage that it was posted in that way,” she said. “I didn’t read it in that way, but I do definitely apologize that those words were on there.”

Dunnington — who posted a video apology to the gym’s social media page but deleted it right after — insists she and the gym failed to mean to offend anyone by the workout.

In fact, Dunnington says the “I Can’t Breathe” line was meant to be described as a motivator … calling the line a rallying cry utilized by protestors everywhere.

As for the “lay down” line … Dunnington added, “I apologize that it said that, the line on there should not have been on there.”