Wisconsin GOP chairman calls Black Trump supporter’s murder ‘a low point’: ‘It is scary, it is terrifying’

“It is so chilling to sit there and hear it and watch all of those videos,” Hitt stated. “It is scary, it is terrifying when you think about it. We are a little under 100 days out from the presidential election. And there is a real possibility that Trammell was killed as a result of his political beliefs for supporting President Trump.”

“It is hard to see where we go from here,” included Hitt, who slammed Democratic Gov Anthony Evers, Milwaukee- location U.S. Rep Gwen Moore, D-Wis, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Wisconsin State Attorney General Joshua Kaul for not speaking up or acting in the wake of Trammell’s death.

“Not just do we not see protection [on the] nationwide news, however we are not seeing anything or hearing any response from Democrat leaders in Milwaukee,” he stated.

“We have somebody who stood up every day, got out onto a street corner supporting the president, talking about his political views, and he is dead now,” Hitt went on. “And we are less than 100 days from an election. This is worth talking about, worth thinking about and being concerned about.”

Hitt, himself a previous Milwaukee County district attorney, included that he has actually contacted U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger to begin a federal examination into what occurred toTrammell On Monday, Milwaukee cops released surveillance images of a guy desired in connection with Trammell’s death.