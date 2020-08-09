Wisconsin death toll reaches 1,000 victims

Wisconsin’s coronavirus death toll reaches 1,000 victims The coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin marked a grim turning point Sunday. Updated: 3: 05 PM CDT Aug 9,2020

The coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin marked a grim turning point Sunday. State and county information reveals the overall variety of COVID-19 deaths sits at 1,000 Wisconsinites. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 998 deaths. That tally did not consist of 2 extra deaths reported by the Washington-Ozaukee Health Department. The state likewise reported 60,554 cases. But extra cases reported at the county level put the overall at 60,567 cases. That number might be greater as some counties do not report data on the weekends. A brand-new record variety of everyday cases was reported Saturday. Milwaukee County continues to have the most favorable cases and the greatest variety of deaths. Coronavirus-associated deaths have actually been reported in 52 of Wisconsin's 72 counties.