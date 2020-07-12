Wisconsin congressman COUGHS uncontrollably when he speaks at mask-optional Republican convention

A Republican congressman perhaps not wearing a facial covering at a mask-optional GOP state convention in Wisconsin began coughing uncontrollably when he first addressed a crowd of attendees in Green Bay Saturday.

Rep. Glenn Grothman gave a high-five to an announcer who praised his work attending numerous events, stepped on a stage and began choking on his words the moment he spoke.

‘Let’s speak about Donald John Trump,’ Grothman said when he suddenly was overtaken by his coughing, captured in video which has gone viral on line.

‘Ok… yep… Ok,’ he thought to the crowd as he unbuttoned his tie and became red-faced. Grothman regained his composure shortly after and did perhaps not comment about his coughing.

The fit was witnessed with a fellow Republicans and others in attendance at the convention, which was scaled back due COVID-19 safety precautions, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Despite efforts to protect attendees, the wearing of facial coverings was optional.

Few people at the convention were seen wearing masks as numerous were seated near one another.

Grothman, a 65-year-old who is in the high-risk category for COVID-19, continued on along with his speech following the unnerving coughing spell. He praised Trump’s performance since being elected in 2016 and his record on support for cops.

‘Donald Trump stood with the police after an administration that discussed the police being racist, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,’ Grothman said, talking about President Barack Obama’s administration preceding Trump’s.

‘We finally had a president who stood with the authorities. And that which was the result of standing with the authorities? Drops in murders.’

Grothman, known for his optimism within the virus, has been spotted at previous public events without a mask during the pandemic.

Pictures he tweeted from his attendance of Fourth of July parades in Manitowoc, Green Lake, and Marquette show him perhaps not wearing masks at the events.

So far, there have been a lot more than 39,000 cases in Wisconsin of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for 829 deaths.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Saturday reported a lot more than 900 new cases of the virus, marking the third consecutive day of record-setting increases, as states around the country are seeing new spikes in COVID-19.

Across the US, there has been more than 3.2 million cases and close to 135,000 deaths.

Among the states worst hit was Florida, which set a record for new infections after reporting 15,300 coronavirus cases on Sunday – the greatest single-day total for any state.

Meanwhile, three Arizona teachers who shared exactly the same classroom each caught herpes before one of these died. Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd, 61, who worked at the Hayden Winkelman School District for 38 years, died on June 26, based on CNN.

She was hospitalized just a little less than a couple of weeks before her death. Arizona health officials have reported more than 119,000 cases of herpes with at least 2,151 deaths.

Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd (pictured with her husband Jesse), 61, who worked at the Hayden Winkelman School District for 38 years, died on June 26

Two other teachers, Jena Martinez and Angela Skillings, were also diagnosed with herpes last month. They both shared a summer class room with Byrd and said they are still struggling with the consequences of COVID-19.

All three teachers wore PPE, which included masks and gloves. They also used hand sanitizer and made sure to social distance, but they still ended up getting sick.

Arizona is one of several states, including Florida, California and Texas, which has seen an important increase in cases within recent weeks.

Nearly 69,700 confirmed cases throughout the last seven days arrived on the scene of Florida, which now has a total of 269,811 cases and at least 4,346 deaths.

The US in general recorded one more 61,000 confirmed cases within the last 24 hours.