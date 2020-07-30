Wisconsin Congressional Candidate Van Orden Gets Nod From Vice President Mike Pence

Derrick Van Orden, the GOP conservative battle veterinarian and previous Navy SEAL running for Congress in the Wisconsin 3rd congressional district, on Monday got something not every congressional candidate gets: An recommendation from the vice president of the United States.

Those things do not grow on trees, as a man like Mike Pence is not going to stick his neck out for a loser. But in Van Orden, Pence and the rest of the GOP see a winner in November.

Van Orden was naturally pleased by the nod from the veep: “It is amazing to have the endorsement from Vice President Mike Pence for our campaign in WI-03 to defeat Ron Kind.”

@derrickvanorden is a war hero, retired Navy Seal, American farmer, & & the ideal option for #WI03! With his enormous real-life experience, he will defend individuals of the Badger State! Make sure to go out and choose Derrick Van Orden for Congress on August 11 th! &#x 1f1fa; &#x 1f1f8; — Mike Pence (@Mike _Pence) July 28, 2020

I am so honored to have Vice President Pence’s assistance in the Republican Primary Aug 11! Together with President Trump we are going to beat Ron Kind and Keep America Great! https://t.co/IOj8L7I3SJ — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) July 29, 2020

Van Orden more commented,

“Vice President Pence is a guy of faith, service, and sacrifice who I have actually appreciated for several years. He has actually constantly put America initially, and in addition to President Trump, he is doing the effort in Washington to make certain that our kids and grandchildren are raised in a totally free nation … He understands how unsafe socialism is which I will continue to combat this wicked system as I have a tested record of doing so representing liberty for over 25 years. We will work relentlessly to make sure that he and the president are reelected. Right now, it is crucial that we have individuals in management positions who are leaders.”

With this recommendation and his fundraising going like gangbusters, Van Orden is the wise cash forNovember And, as Pence revealed, even nationwide Republicans are seeing Van Orden.

The Van Orden project is putting an unique focus on health care for American military veterans. Van Orden gets all of his health care through the VA. The previous Navy SEAL called out the carelessness and indifference of Democrat lawmakers, like Ron Kind, to the battles dealt with by veterans trying to gain access to VA health care:

” I wish to thank the Coalition of American Veterans for the essential work they have actually been doing, and continue to do, to make certain the abuses that happened throughout the Obama-Biden Administration, and under Ron Kind’s watch, are never ever duplicated. I will continue to deal with them to make sure all future generations of warriors who have actually risked their lives to safeguard our country can feel confident when they stroll through the doors of any Veterans Administration medical facility. America’s heroes need to get the very best healthcare worldwide.”

Van Orden is likewise not unconcerned to the discontent on America’s streets. He is dealing with police to resolve the concern. His workplace remarks:

“Derrick is a strong protector of police, and was the very first to call out Congressman Ron Kind for lying to Sheriffs in his district. Kind held a teleconference with constables, guaranteeing them he would not choose a costs that got rid of the certified resistance arrangement for law enforcement officer, however Kind had actually currently co-sponsored a costs that would do simply that. Derrick emphatically decried the anarchy that surpassed Madison, Wisconsin and led to the vandalism of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, a statue of abolitionist Hans Christian Heg, and ‘Forward’ shaped by Jean Pond Miner in 1895. Derrick has actually because accompanied other veterans to work to fix the damage done to the Veteran Museum so that it will continue to honor the many Wisconsin veterans who have actually served.”

With us, Derrick Van Orden stands versus Antifa and the trouble present in America today. We require a leader like that in Congress.

This piece was composed by David Kamioner on July 30,2020 It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by approval.

Read more at LifeZette:

Bernard Kerik: Black Lives Matter’s roots are revealing

Tim Tebow gets censored by Twitter for Christian message: Labelled ‘sensitive content’

Suspect taunts police officers in viral video, stating ‘Come and get me b***h’: Then they do

The viewpoints revealed by factors and/or content partners are their own and do not always show the views of The Political Insider.