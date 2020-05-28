Wisconsin approves measure to send absentee ballot applications to voters

Ballot applications will go to all registered voters within the state, besides those that have already requested an absentee ballot or have moved and have not confirmed their tackle. The mailing is anticipated to exit in mid- to late August. The fee additionally authorised a grant for every municipality of $200 {dollars} plus $1.10 for every registered voter to cowl the prices.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted a number of states to broaden entry to voting by mail, although President Donald Trump has claimed without evidence that the apply is vulnerable to fraud and he has alleged widespread abuses within the US.