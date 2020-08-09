Wireless Video Doorbells, Smart WiFi Camera Video Doorbell with Real-Time and Night Vision Motion Detection Reminder App for iOS, Android, Windows



Price: $52.99

(as of Aug 09,2020 05:14:35 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Specifications:



Functions:



Video Talk-Back

You can talk with visitors anytime and anywhere.

Suport 2.4 GHz WIFI Contection

It can contect Mobile Phone “Anyhome” APP with device very easy. Both IOS and Android.

Cloud Storage

Cloud storage function included, it can automatically overwrites expired video files for easy management of monitoring records. There allows 6 users to share simultaneously, so that you can let the whole family supervise your home.

Warm Attention

Monitor can share to 6 users.

3 users could simultaneously watch or monitor online .

Only 1 user can use the direct intercom.

It only support 2.4G WiFi,not support 5G WiFi.

The video doorbell no waterproof function,please install where place no water.

PIR Detection



The device has PIR function. It will alert you when detects someone approaching, remind by message or call. It will protect your family more effectively.

Multiple Position Installation



We provide one of Angle Plate which can adjust the doorbell in below different position:

Left Wall

Standard Front Wall

Right Wall

Low Consumption Technology



The working time can up to 6 months.

Two charging and power supply methods.

Package Include



1 * Video Doorbell

1 * Standard Base

1 * Angle Plate

1 * User Manual

1 * Pack of Screws

Two Storage Methods



Support local MicroSD card storage, automatic loop recording.

The doorbell comes with the cloud storage function.

Wide Angle View

Expand field of view with 170° diagonal angle. You can see your visitor clearly, also the abnormal movement effortlessly.

Day and Night Vision

Day or night, rain or shine, it allows you to take photography and record videos at any time.

See Video Anywhere and Anytime

【Upgraded Version】The Newest Video Doorbell with 1080p HD Video, High Definition 2560 x 1920 Resolution, infrared mobile surveillance HD camera, designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, combine security with convenience. 2.4G Wi-Fi support, You can just sit on your couch or lie on your bed seeing and talking to the visitor in front of your door.

【Two-Way Audio without Noice】Two-way audio with noise cancellation microphone, you can always monitor your front door by watching real-time videos on cellphone at anywhere. See, hear, and speak to visitors anytime.

【Simple Installation and Control】The Video Door Bell is very easy to install and the package comes with all the tools you need, install it less than 5 minutes. No wiring or drilling required. Download the APP, and control it anywhere and anytime.

【Night Vision and Smart PIR Detection】Even in dim lighting, you also can see and speak with visitors, keep your home safe at night. Real-time alerts, and remote wake-up, capture the photos or video clips at anytime and store in your phone.

【Lower Power and Quality Assurance】Ultra low power technology, higher safety performance, longer use and standby time. All our products are tested by manufacturer to match and exceed OEM products specifications. 30 days refund polity and 12-month hassle-free replacement. Professional and friendly customer service will be provied for you.