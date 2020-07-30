Wireless Video doorbell with Real-time HD Video,Security Camera PIR Motion Activated Alerts, Two-Way Talk,2 Rechargeable Batteries， Easy Installation (White-1)



Price: $54.90

(as of Jul 30,2020 02:39:11 UTC – Details)



Technical Details:

Average Install Time：5 minutes

1080p HD Video, Live View, Night Vision Field of View

PIR Motion Detection Basic Motion Detection

Two-way talk with noise cancellation

Power

Powered by the built-in battery or hardwired to existing

doorbell wiring for continuous charging

Supports 2.4G Wi-Fi connection

Operating Conditions -4°F to 158°F (-20°C to 70°C), Weather Resistant

Dimensions (with fixed plate):5.43 in x 2.47 in x 1.36 in (13.8 cm x 6.27cm x 3.45 cm)

Box Includes Video Doorbell, Installation Tools and Screws, certificate, machine mounting plate, 30° gusset plate, user manual

Warranty and service 1-year limited warranty and service included.

Note:

* If the PIR opened and still can’t receive notify, please go to your phone setting and open the permissions of the anyhome, usually the autostart and allow notification.

This doorbell is not waterproof, please pay attention to the use environment.

*Keep the wireless video doorbell in range of the router. Thick or insulated doors can greatly reduce strength of your wifi signal even if your router is close by.

* If you want to use other phones to connect the doorbell camera, please go to the setting of the first phone app and find the share QR code and use the other phone and find the app “scan the QR code to scan. (Support max 4-6 phones to connect at the same time)

* IOS system may only support PIR “notification” when someone ring the doorbell but don’t has “call in” function according to the different software version.

【Package Included】

1X Video Doorbell

1Xindoor chime

2X 18650 Rechargeable battery

1X Screws pack

1X Doorbell fixing plate

1X 30° angle plate

1X User Manual

Installation：Door wall mounting with special anti-theft small hexagon screw locking (provided with screws and hexagon screw wrench tools）.

【170°Wide Angle & Night Vision ,IR control】Wireless WiFi Smart Video Doorbell has 170 ° ultra wide Angle lens, infrared night vision, PIR control. HD real-time view with wide viewing angle lets you never miss any visitor.Doubler filter automatic switching,six 850-nmΦ28 mil high power infrared lamp,night vision 10 meters.IR MOTION DETECTION & NIGHT VISION: Send a message (call, message reminder, or off) as soon as motion is detected. Night vision mode will be Auto switched.

【WIFI and Ultra Low Power】Download and install the app. Scan the QR code in the manual to download and install it on your device (supports Android, IOS, Google). Support for 2.4g WLAN connections instead of 5G. Support multiple mobile phones to connect at the same time when watching online. Working with two 2600MA high-power batteries (include battery), the working time of this doorbell is about 6 months under normal working conditions. At the same time, the power can be monitored on the APP.

【Wireless, Wired charging & Easy Installation】The doorbell can be powered by two 18650 batteries.USB interface can also be used for direct power supply (NOTE:USB can also be used to charge the battery, but the charge is slow, it is recommended to use the adapter charger to charge the battery). Equipped with mounting screws and tools, two mounting plates: anti-theft screws to prevent doorbell loss; additional 30° gussets to change doorbell mounting angle for more flexible installation.

【Multiple wake-up methods and two-way voice】Wake-up mode: wake-up of the doorbell button, wake-up of PIR human body detection, active wake-up of the mobile phone. PIR master host: The PIR detects the presence of the front door and pushes the message to the user and plays the video automatically. You can actively control the wake-up function of your phone to take photos and videos and save them. Two-way voice with echo cancellation makes communication easier.