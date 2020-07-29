Wireless Video Doorbell, Innotic Free Cloud Storage Smart Doorbell with Chime, 720P HD WiFi Security Camera with Video Night Vision, App Remote Control for iOS/Android (No Batteries Included)



Price: $49.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 07:06:19 UTC – Details)



Innotic Smart Doorbell 720P HD and 166 degrees wide-angle video

Do you want to get it? With a sensitive motion-activated camera, 720P HD video and two-way audio, See, hear and speak to anyone at your door in real time from the app, whether you’re at home or on the go. You would not miss any visitor again!

Specifications:

Resolution: 1280*720P

Angle View: 166°

Battery: Not included (2x 18650 Rechargeable Batteries)

Support OS: IOS, Android

Doorbell Size: 5.65×2.93×1.28 inch

Warm Tips:

1.Make sure that your doorbell is connected to a 2.4GHz network, not a 5GHz network.

2.The ringer volume cannot be adjusted

3.Motion detection can sometimes false alerts because of large heat sources such as cars, the rising or setting sun or reflections off a shiny object. Please install the video doorbell in a place to avoid the sun.

4.The battery life is based on the use of the doorbell. If the doorbell is used frequently, the battery will running out quickly.It is recommended

to close or set the device to low sensitivity to extend the battery life. 5.Press the reset button over 5 seconds, you will restore factory settings.

6.IP53 weatherproof – To a certain extent, it can prevent the intrusion of sprayed water. It will more better with a rain cover when using.

Package Include:

1 x Smart Wireless WiFi Visual Doorbell (AC adapter is not included)

1 x Indoor Doorbell Receiver

1 x Pack of Installing Screws

1 x Quick start guide

If you are not 100% satisfied with the doorbell, please feel free to contact us, we will solve your issue at the first time.

【PIR motion detection & Night vision】: Whenever any motion is detected, our doorbell will send alert to your mobile phone, the sensitivity is adjustable(Low, midium and high sensitivity for you to choose). Equipped with IR sensor and LED, day or night, rain or shine, the doorbell can automatically switch the light to ensure you a crystal view.

【Free Cloud Storage & Support SD Card】: Provide Free Cloud storage service, 7 days automatic coverage. When visitors press your doorbell or any motion is detected, the WiFi doorbell will record a 8-second footage to the FREE cloud for your review on APP(Upload up to 20 times per day). The video doorbell Support maximum 32G memory expansion with TF card slot.

【Only 2.4G Wi-Fi support & Easy to install】: Download the APP “XSHCam” then connect it to your doorbell, no wires and cables are required. NOTE: It only support 2.4G WiFi, not support 5G WiFi.

【Friendly after-sales service & Low Power Consumption】: Innotic video doorbell passed strict QC, please feel free to contact us if there is any issue with your purchase.