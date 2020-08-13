Wireless Video Doorbell Camera 1080P Smart Home Security System with Real Time Push Alerts Night Vision Weather Resistant Free Cloud Storage Visual Recording Security Door Bell(Batteries Included)



Price: $89.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 20:30:25 UTC – Details)





【Real 1080P FULL HD & TWO-WAY Audio】NEWEST version1080p HD real-time view door camera capture the photos or video clips clearly at anytime,166°wide angle, which is compatible with iOS, Android. Built-in microphone and speakers with noise canceling function,allows you to talk to your visitors wherever you are.

【Free Cloud Storage&Weather Resistant】No subscription fees for the lifetime cloud service.Videos of camera doorbell can be stored in cloud for 7 days no stroage limitation and repeat the process in an endless loop,you can view or share the videos at any time.IP64 waterproof can resistant different weather.

【Only 2.4G Wi-Fi support&Easy to Use】The security door bell just supports 2.4GHz wifi for now(Not support 5ghz wifi). No wires and cables are required, just download the APP, then connect it to your smart doorbell,you can view and talke to the visitor.

【Smart Alert&IR Night Vision】Receive instant alert on both indoor chime and phone when a visitor presses the smart doorbell button,or detecting the slightest motion in front of the door.(You need turn on notification on the phone)The wifi camera equip with IR sensor can automatically switch the light day or night,ensure you a crystal view,keep your home safe at night.

【Low Power Consumption&Service Guarantee】Doorbell camera contains two rechargeable 18650 batteries,can work regularly for about 6 months in standby mode.Support one month money-back, 24-month warranty and lifetime technical support, please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.