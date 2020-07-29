Wireless TV Headphones, RCA Over Ear Hi-Fi Stereo Headset for TV Watching PC VCD, Headphones with 2.4GHz RF Transmitter, Charging Dock for Seniors Hearing Impaired, 100ft Range, Rechargeable, Black



Are your parents complaining the volume of TV not loud enough?

Are you worried that loud TV sounds may bothering others?

Are you disappointed with the inferior headphones in market ?

– Choose RCA TV Headphones, meet all your needs.

Why is RCA brand worth choosing?

– RCA, an American electronics company, founded as the Radio Corporation of America in 1919. RCA has been a solid choice for consumer electronics products, has always been in tune with innovation, from the first radio sets that swept the country in the early 1920’s to today’s dependable and affordable digital products. Its iconic name can be found on hubs, headphones, tablets, laptops, smartphones, home appliances etc.

We have :

Stereo Sound Quality

Wide range of volume adjustment

Sound and image synchronization

Interference Free

No Background Noise

Stable connection, no interruption

Lightweight, comfortable to wear

Long distance connection

Plug & Play

Best gift for yourself or family

Easy Setup:

Step 1, connect the power adapter to the charging base.

Step 2, using the long RCA audio cable, plug red and white ends into the back of charging base, the other end into the audio out port of TV or set top box etc.

Step 3, power on your headphones and it will pair with transmitter instantly. Wear the headphone to enjoy. (Note: For TV with RCA (red and white) outputs, please connect the spare RCA adapter cable with the RCA audio cable.)

IMPORTANT:Batteries can only be replaced with original batteries. Any other rechargeable batteries will not work. For your safety, if batteries need to be replaced, please contact us for help.

Stereo sound quality & No audio leakage: Solid bass and crisp highs with a solid mid-range to boost yourself. Whether for the elderly hard of hearing or yourself watching TV while not disturbing other people. RCA wireless TV headphones will be your right choice.

Wide compatibility: As long as your device has a 3.5mm audio out port or RCA (red and white) outputs, RCA hearing aids headphones can easily hook up with your device. Compatible devices include TV, Set Top Box, TV Box, PC, phone, tablets, MP3, iPod, VCD, DVD, HiFi Stereo System, VCR, CD player, etc.

Long-wear comfort: Fitting different heads snugly, elastic interior band with super-soft ear pads offers you a comfortable wearing experience and a stylish look.

Easy Charging: 8 hours playtime is provided on a full charge. Make sure the charging contacts under the right ear cup fit securely with the charging pins in the charging cradle, green charging light keeps flashing when charging starts, and stops flashing when charging finished.