

Price: $28.99 - $27.59

(as of Aug 03,2020 04:59:29 UTC – Details)



Wireless Switch Pro Controller, PENJOY B73 Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Console, Support High Precision Control, Vibration, Turbo Function and Motion Control

🎮HIGH PRECISION AND WIRELESS – High precision control and freedom of wirelss with PENJOY B73 Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch, it will be your reliable partner when you’re playing games.

🎮VIBRATIONS & MOTION CONTROL – Built-in Dual Motor and 6-Axis Gyro, it will give your excellent dual shock when you’re playing games to achieve better vivid gaming experience and also support all kinds of motion control games!

🎮ERGONOMIC WITH TURBO BUTTON – Very good hand feeling and quality feeling and there is a turbo function can achieve continuous shooting with simple setting, which can reduce your finger fatigue.

🎮600MAH RECHARGEABLE BATTERY – Built-in Long-lasting recharegable polymer battery can support whole day continuous gaming and fast recharging with the USB-C port.

🎮DURABLE AND CUSTOMER SERVICES – Using high quality materials and very well-made in details, it’s built to last and PENJOY is not only creating quality products but also aiming to provide earth of the best customer servies.