Wireless Switch Pro Controller for Switch/Switch Lite, YCCTEAM 1200mAh Built-in Rechargeable Battery Remote Pro Controller Gamepad Joystick for Switch Console, Support Screenshot and Twitch Movement

The Switch Pro controller is very similar to a number of other controllers for other consoles, PCs and mobile devices. There are two analog sticks (the right-hand stick is lower than the face buttons, more similar to the Xbox design than PS4), a D-pad, four face buttons, four shoulder buttons and a number of navigational buttons in the center. The device connects via Bluetooth to both the Switch and Switch Lite and is a bit bigger and heavier than the Joy-Con.

Controller Feature:

1. This pro controller is compatible with Switch/Switch Lite console.

2. No need to install any driver, it can be used once connected to Switch/Switch Lite Console.

3. Wireless connection, lower interference, stable connecting signal

4. One-key connecting mode for ease of handing. Support screenshot and storage function

5. it supports motion sensing via built-in Gyro and double-shock function via built-in dual motors

6. Up to four wireless pro controllers can be connected to a Switch/Switch Lite console simultaneously.

7. it can be used normally even during charging

8. Ergonomic design and light weight construction make it comfortable even for long hours of continuous gaming

KEY BRIEF INTRODUCTION

1.HOME key: Power controller on or execute commands from Switch/ Switch Lite console.

2.D-Pad: Up, down, left and right. It can be easily operated on eight directions.

3. Function control keys: A,B,X,Y, Perfect key design, sensitive and quick for finger operation.

4. Left stick and Right stick: Novel design 3D stick can be operated precisely on 360 degree all-round.

5. Functional Keys: L, R, ZL, ZR. Newest trigger and shoulder design, response quickly

6. Screenshot Keys: Take screenshot and store the pictures in the Switch/ Switch Lite console.

7. Reset Key: Short press this key to disconnect controller from console and reset the controller.

Long life battery and USB-C reversible charging port :The battery life of the built-in rechargeable power source is amazing, requiring only 2.5 hours of charging time and up to 10 hours of playtime. It comes with a 40-inch Type-C cable, which works fine even during charging. The Pro Switch controller uses an irregular pattern design, in addition to its beautiful, it also has the characteristics of anti-slip and anti-sweat. What’s more, the Pro controller makes portable games like console games.

Easy to set up Pro Controller and no input lag time: Setting up the pro controller is easy. Startup your Switch, go to controller selection and connect the devices. It really couldn’t be more simple than this. After pairing the devices you’re ready to go and play whatever game you wish with your YCCTEAM Switch Pro Controller. With almost no input lag, the familiar feeling makes it easier to complete challenges in games that require more dexterity and faster reflexes.

Wireless Pro Controller for Switch / Switch Lite: If you’re looking for a way to get everything out of your Switch gaming, but the controller just doesn’t feel as good as in other game consoles. Thankfully YCCTEAM has brought out this Switch Pro Controller on the market that fixes this problem. YCCTEAM Pro controller supports Switch and Switch Lite consoles, and supports 4 Pro controller connections at the same time. Don’t miss to share a happy time with friends, let’s start now!

If you have any question with the YCCTEAM controller on pre-sale or after-sale, please feel free to contact us, all messages would be replied within 24 hours.