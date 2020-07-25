Wireless Switch Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite,Switch Remote Control Gamepad Joypad for Nintendo Switch Console,Switch Joystick Controller with Turbo,Motion Control and Vibration



Product Description

Take your game sessions up a notch with wireless pro controller for nintendo switch to Fight for your sovereignty,open up your territory!!!

Good Substitute For The Switch Pro Controller!

Compatible with:Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite

Brand new 3rd party switch pro controller

Easily pairs with your Switch/Switch Lite Console

Compatible with all switch games that compatible with the official Switch Pro Controller

Comfortable design and easy to access button controls

Provides you an additional remote for multiplayer games

This product is authorized by BEBONCOOL!

Enhance your gameplay while taking your experience to the next level with this wireless Switch Pro Controller.

Highlights

The ultimately alternative controller for a Switch/Switch Lite fan

Pro Controller for the Nintendo Switch takes gameplay to the next level

Designed with motion controls, dual shock,Turbo and 2 analog control sticks

Comes with Type-C cable to charge the device for nonstop gaming fun

Great gift for a video games fan

From games like Super Mario to Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing,etc,this controller is sure to take you on an epic journey with ease.

Built-in Sensitive 6-Axis Gyro Somatosensory



Selected precise 6-axis gyro motion sensors to sense the changes of direction and visual field accurately！

Quickly response to the recognition of movement with high precision.

Make movements smoother and faster without lag.

Enhance the realism of the game experience,making you feel like to be personally on the scene!!

TURBO Function–Beat Opponents



Turbo’s continuous shooting function make it easier to play arcade or action games.

6 shots/s turbo speed to meet your combat needs.

Fiercely battle your enemies.

Press one or several action keys(A/B/X/Y) + turbo key to set the Manual Turbo function.

Dual Motors Adjustable Vibration



With the built-in enhanced dual motors, this switch pro wireless controller supports 3 levels vibration feedback!

Excellent vibration effect enhance the sense of bringing in the game plot and scene and the excitement of the game experience.

Bring good game immersion and give you a high level of feedback to make you more enjoy the game.

Long Time Working



Battery-powered design for tangle-free operation with lightweight construction ensuring comfort during long-lasting gaming sessions.

Built-in rechargeable battery has long-term sustainability.

Intelligent power-saving design—Automatically switch to sleep mode after 5 minutes without operation.

Charge via Type-C cable with data transmission function.

Fully charged for 2-3 hrs can last 12-15 hrs.

(1)360° Smooth and Precise Joysticks

Dual analogue sticks allow precise omnidirectional movements,achieving fast and accurate target locking and combo attack!

360° no lag smoothly control.

Moderate joystick height makes it easier to reach and does not have an effect on accessing to other buttons and triggers.

Slightly concave surface with small bumps on the joystick keep it easily accessible.

(2)The d-pads can quickly respond to the position you want.

Imitate and innovate design of the official Switch Pro Controller

(3)One-click quick screenshot as original controller.

One click to get screenshot.

Long press to capture video(Only for those games which support capture video).

Constructed with easy-to-access buttons, it boasts a lightweight and ergonomic design.

Fit the curve of all hands sizes.Adapt to hands in a natural ways.

The right and left hands hold a sense of balance at the same time, in line with the hand’s grasping habits.

Perfectly solves the pain points that the original controller makes your fingers fatigued.

Reasonable button layout greatly solve the fatigue problem caused by high frequency operation of the finger.

Restore the button layout and functionality of the pro controller to a large extent.

Precautions:

1、This controller is not compatible with Android/iOS, Gear VR Oculus, Super Mario Party and Just Dance!!!

2、This controller can not wake up your Switch Console!!!

3、Please read the instructions carefully before use. If you have any problems using the product, please seek help through Amazon mail or the email address on the support card.

Ready for use almost out of the box, this awesome alternative controller gives you refined control while playing your favorite games.Whether the console is docked or undocked, the pro controller allows you to keep playing for endless gaming fun with your friends. So, what are you waiting for? Grab these awesome controllers and game on!

