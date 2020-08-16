Wireless Switch Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch Controller Remote Gamepad Joypad Console Joystick with Adjustable Turbo & Dual Vibration, Gyro Axis [Latest Version]

Price:
🎮 [ADJUSTABLE TURBO & VIBRATE FUNCTION] 3 levels adjustable dual vibration motors that provide you excellent vibration feedback to enhance the game immersion. The analog sticks and the expansion triggers offer precise control for movements, Three-gear adjustable Turbo function support for choose different continuous shooting speed according to different games.
🎮 [WIRELESS SYNCING & HIGH-CAPACITY BATTERY] This Switch Pro Controller is wireless and can be easily paired with Switch console. Built-in 600 mah battery provides 7 to 10 hours of continuous playing. Intelligent power-saving design allows to play for longer time!
🎮 [UNIQUE DESIGNING CONCEPT] The weight of this switch wireless controller is light, Ergonomic design and fashionable construction make it comfortable even for long hours of continuous playing. It supports 4 people to play games at the same time, ideal for family fun and parties.
🎮 [EXCELLENT SERVICE] This wireless controller for Nintendo Switch is covered by 3-year warranty. Our professional after-sales team is at your service. Please feel free to contact us for help.