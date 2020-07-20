Wireless Switch Controller for Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite, Switch Remote Pro Controller Switch with Turbo Motion Control and Vibration, Switch Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch Console, Black



Price: $26.88

(as of Jul 20,2020 22:29:27 UTC – Details)





🎮 [ Wireless Switch Controller ] The wireless switch controller is designed for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite (Support the newest version switch console). Easily connect the controller to switch console via bluetooth. Support for Nintendo switch/ switch lite console games as pro controller.

🎮 [ 3 Levels Turbo Speed ] 4 shoots/s, 8 shoots/s, 16 shoots/s, choose your Turbo speed and improve your skills in gaming. The additional turbo function of the switch controller gives you a more perfect gaming experience.

🎮 [ 3 Levels Vibration Feedback ] With built-in dual motors, switch wireless controller has three levels vibration feedback: strong, medium, weak, providing excellent vibration feedback while you are playing switch games.

🎮 [ Sensitive Motion Control ] The switch pro controller built in 6-Axis Gyros which detects details of movement and respond quickly ; dual joysticks and extended triggers can enable precise and smooth movement. The switch remote gives you the same gaming experience as the original controller with the higher performance.

🎮 [ 15-18 Hours Gameplay Time ] Built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery, the controller provides you 15-18 hours of continuous play time after fully charged; and it will turn off to save power without working for 5 minutes. 3-year technical support, if you have questions for nintendo switch controller, feel free to let us know.