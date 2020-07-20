Wireless Switch Controller for Nintendo Switch, RUMIXI Switch Pro Controller Switch Remote Gamepad Joystick for Nintendo Switch [2020 Upgraded Version]



Product Description

Wireless connection mode

1. In the N-Switch main menu interface, click on ‘Controller’→‘Change grip/sequence’,enter the Controller pairing mode;

2. Press and hold the Y+HOME button for 4 seconds to enter the pairing state. The LED flashes frequently. The controller is automatically paired with the console. After the connection is successful, the LED is always on.

3. When the connection is successful, you can directly press the HOME button, and the LED will flash slowly in the form of a marquee and automatically reconnect;

4. Note: If the host is too difficult to pair the Controllers, it may be that the console has too many Bluetooth devices connected, you need to manually clear the Bluetooth information.The steps are:（System Setting→Controllers and Sensors→Disconnect Controllers）

5. In the connected state, you can press and hold the R, L, ZR, and ZL buttons at the same time for 3 seconds to adjust the vibration intensity. Each time you press and hold 4 buttons together, the intensity is increased by a level. There are three levels in total, divided into strong / medium / weak, (note that after the product sleeps or shuts down, the previously set vibration intensity will be cleared, need to be reset)

Wired connection mode

Before using the wired connection, make sure that the ‘wired connection of the Pro Controller’ is turned on in the system settings of the N-Switch console;

0;The Controller is connected to the Switch base through the USB cable, and can be used as a wired Controller, and the corresponding indicator of the Controller is flashed slowly;

1;Unplug the USB cable and the Controller will switch to wireless mode and the console will automatically reconnect.

TURBO Function

1. The action button includes (A/B/X/Y/L/ZL/R/ZR) 8 buttons. All of them can set TURBO function manually;

2. Setting method: long press the action button, then press the TURBO button to open; long press the action button, then tap the TURBO button, the TURBO function is turned off;

3. TURBO speed setting: press and hold the↑button of the D-pad,then press and hold the T button to switch the TURBO acceleration. There are three levels, 4/8/16 times per second, press the ↓button of the D-pad and T button,each time you press it will lower by a level.

4. If the product sleeps, shutdown and restart, the set TURBO function is automatically cleared. If the TURBO function is to be enabled, it must be reset.

Controller charging / sleep / wake / shutdown function:

Controller charging function:

a. When the power is low, the LED indicator flashes quickly;

b. When charging, the LED indicator flashes slowly;

c. When the battery is fully charged at work, the LED indicator light is on;

d. When the battery is fully charged after shutdown, the LED indicator is off;

0;Controller sleep/wake/shutdown function:

a. The controller automatically shuts down when there is no button operation within 5 minutes or the console screen is turned off ;

b. In the power on state, press and hold the HOME button for 5 seconds, the product is turned off, and all the LED indicators are off;

c. When you need to re-use, you need to press the HOME button to wake up and you can reconnect;

Controller calibration method

1. Without connecting to the N-SWITCH console

a. Level the controller, first press the ‘-‘ and ‘A’ button, while holding down the ‘HOME’ button, LED1&LED2 and LED3&LED4 flash alternately up and down, then press the ‘+’ button, the LED light flashes and then goes out, the calibration is successful. The controller cannot be moved while correcting.

2. Connecting the N-SWITCH console

a. Correct Controller stick: When the controllere is successfully connected to the Switch console,in ‘Settings’→‘Controller and Sensors’→‘Correct Gyro Sensors’‘Correction stick’, go to the calibration mode of the stick, and then follow the prompting steps to calibrate the stick;

b. Correct controller gyro sensor: When the controller is successfully connected to the Switch console, go to the controller gyro calibration mode in ‘Settings’ → ‘Controller and Sensors’ → ‘Correct Gyro Sensors’ → ‘Calibration’ , Level the controller, long press ‘-‘ or ‘+’button,after the calibration is successful, the controller gyroscope calibration is completed (occasionally, the uncorrected success is prompted, after disconnecting the controller from the host, re-connect and then step by step to correct)

Product Specifications

Input voltage / current: DC5V/500mA；

Normal operating voltage / current: DC3.7V/20mA；

Maximum working current: ≤300mA；

Continuous use time: ≥8H；

Charging time: About 3 hours

Transmission distance: ≤8M；

battery capacity: 600mAh；

Product List:

1. one game controller;

2. a copy of the instruction;

3. a charging cable;

【 Advanced features】 supports gyro axis function and dual motors vibration function. Vibration feedback gives you a compelling gaming experience. Super sensitive button sensing provides an accurate gaming experience. Dual analog sticks and expansion triggers provide precise movement control.

【Long & Update Battle】 This Switch Pro controller is wireless and can be easily paired with Switch console via Bluetooth. It only takes 3 hours for this pro Switch controller to be fully charged while it supports 7 to 10 HOURS of CONTINUOUS PLAYING!!!

【High compatibility】premium wireless switch Pro Controller is perfect for Nintendo games. Such as the legend of Zelda, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and so on

【Satisfaction 】We provide 30 days return , 1 Year and life-time technical support. Buy with confidence. If you have any concerns or questions about this product, please feel free to Contact us!