Wireless Speaker Bluetooth, COOCHEER 24W Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Party Light, IP67 Waterproof Portable Wireless Speakers for Outdoor, TWS, 20+Hour Playtime, Built-in mic,Dustproof

Product Description

COOCHEER M6 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Speaker



The COOCHEER Bluetooth Speaker delivers higher quality sound, with exceptional clarity

Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 24 watt power AMP pumps out more volume

Incredible Bluetooth Wireless Range Play up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your Bluetooth device.

IP67 Waterproof and dustproof, perfect for travel, swimming, hiking, etc.

Lightweight Design-Super Portable

Product Model: M6 Pro

Package Content

Wireless Bluetooth Speaker *1

Micro USB Cable *1

AUX Cable *1

Use Manual *1

Package Dimension: 79*79*165mm

Weight: 580g

Wireless Buetooth Speaker

COOCHEER M6 Pro delivers remarkable sound and incredible build quality.

Boasting an impressive 20+hour battery life to play your soundtrack all day long, COOCHEER bluetooth speaker takes you on an unforgettable journey. Music is no longer lost in the background, it becomes the core of your adventure.

20+Hour Playtime

Beat-Driven Light Show

Wireless Stereo Pairing

Built-In Mic

high quality crystal clear stereo sound

Wireless Stereo Pairing

Pair two Soundcore 2 speakers via a single device for double the volume or bold stereo sound.

IP67 Waterproof

Impermeable IP67 protection brushes off spills, rain, and even complete submersion in water.

Cool Party Light Show

Watch a halo of LEDs phase, pulse, and shine with the rhythm of your music for a completely immersive audiovisual experience.

Portable Wireless Outdoor Speaker

Ultra-Portable, small Bluetooth speaker, enjoy the joy of music anytime anywhere. Made for outdoor sport.

Built-in Mic Hands-free Talking

When the speaker is connected, you can answer the call by pressing the second button on the speaker without touching your phone.

Large Battery Extend Playtime

Exclusive power management system intelligently manages power for 20 hours of playtime from a single charge.

【IP67 WATERPROOF&DUSTPROOF】COOCHEER IP67 waterproof bluetooth speakers with TPU unbreakable silicone material, and even complete submersion in water, protecting speakers from water and dust perfectly. Portable bluetooth speakers design for party, pool, travel, hiking and biking, etc.

【True Wireless Stereo Function】Pair two speakers together for left and right channel for true stereo mode or Solo mode. You can enjoy a better stereo music just like in the music hall. Now buy-two set is on sale in a special price.

【Richer Bass & Crystal Sound】:Portable speakers with advanced digital sound,noise/wind reduction technology, Distinct mids and highs from our two precision acoustic drivers delivers excellent stereo sound and deep bass from our proprietary passive bass radiator design. Bluetooth speaker built-in 2 x 45mm dual driver speakerphone with crystal clear sound and strong bass without distortion even at highest volume.

【20+ Hours Play Time & 24W Dual Driver】COOCHEER bluetooth speaker can power music for more than 20 hours play time. Experience bold sounds and rich bass even against noisy backgrounds, the portable bluetooth speaker are dual driver speakerphone and super bass radiator are great for party, pool, camping, cycling, trekking, mountaineering, etc.