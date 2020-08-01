Wireless Speaker Bluetooth, COOCHEER 24W Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Party Light, IP67 Waterproof Portable Wireless Speakers for Outdoor, TWS, 20+Hour Playtime, Built-in mic,Dustproof

Price: $45.99
Product Description
COOCHEER M6 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The COOCHEER Bluetooth Speaker delivers higher quality sound, with exceptional clarity
Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 24 watt power AMP pumps out more volume
Incredible Bluetooth Wireless Range Play up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your Bluetooth device.
IP67 Waterproof and dustproof, perfect for travel, swimming, hiking, etc.
Lightweight Design-Super Portable
Product Model: M6 Pro
Package Content
Wireless Bluetooth Speaker *1
Micro USB Cable *1
AUX Cable *1
Use Manual *1
Package Dimension: 79*79*165mm
Weight: 580g
Wireless Buetooth Speaker
COOCHEER M6 Pro delivers remarkable sound and incredible build quality.
Boasting an impressive 20+hour battery life to play your soundtrack all day long, COOCHEER bluetooth speaker takes you on an unforgettable journey. Music is no longer lost in the background, it becomes the core of your adventure.
20+Hour Playtime
Beat-Driven Light Show
Wireless Stereo Pairing
Built-In Mic
high quality crystal clear stereo sound
Wireless Stereo Pairing
Pair two Soundcore 2 speakers via a single device for double the volume or bold stereo sound.
IP67 Waterproof
Impermeable IP67 protection brushes off spills, rain, and even complete submersion in water.
Cool Party Light Show
Watch a halo of LEDs phase, pulse, and shine with the rhythm of your music for a completely immersive audiovisual experience.
Portable Wireless Outdoor Speaker
Ultra-Portable, small Bluetooth speaker, enjoy the joy of music anytime anywhere. Made for outdoor sport.
Built-in Mic Hands-free Talking
When the speaker is connected, you can answer the call by pressing the second button on the speaker without touching your phone.
Large Battery Extend Playtime
Exclusive power management system intelligently manages power for 20 hours of playtime from a single charge.
【IP67 WATERPROOF&DUSTPROOF】COOCHEER IP67 waterproof bluetooth speakers with TPU unbreakable silicone material, and even complete submersion in water, protecting speakers from water and dust perfectly. Portable bluetooth speakers design for party, pool, travel, hiking and biking, etc.
【True Wireless Stereo Function】Pair two speakers together for left and right channel for true stereo mode or Solo mode. You can enjoy a better stereo music just like in the music hall. Now buy-two set is on sale in a special price.
【Richer Bass & Crystal Sound】:Portable speakers with advanced digital sound,noise/wind reduction technology, Distinct mids and highs from our two precision acoustic drivers delivers excellent stereo sound and deep bass from our proprietary passive bass radiator design. Bluetooth speaker built-in 2 x 45mm dual driver speakerphone with crystal clear sound and strong bass without distortion even at highest volume.
【20+ Hours Play Time & 24W Dual Driver】COOCHEER bluetooth speaker can power music for more than 20 hours play time. Experience bold sounds and rich bass even against noisy backgrounds, the portable bluetooth speaker are dual driver speakerphone and super bass radiator are great for party, pool, camping, cycling, trekking, mountaineering, etc.