Wireless Security Camera Indoor, AsFrost 1080P HD WiFi Home Camera, IP Camera for Pet/Baby/Elder Monitor with Motion Detection, Two-Way Audio, Smart Night Vision, TF Card Slot, Support IOS/Android App

【1080P Full HD Wifi Security Camera】 – 1080P resolution offers more crystal-clear and smooth live videos than 720P. You can keep an eye on kids, pets or store when you’re outside. This security camera indoor wireless can be used as a normal baby monitor and pets camera, dog camera, cameras for home security, and store surveillance.

【Motion Detection & Real-Time Alert】 – A real-time alert notification will be sent to the phone when detected the moving object, you could remote check what is happening immediately and warn the invader via the speaker. Alert videos will be saved to your local SD card (Note: TF card not included, max support 128GB).

【Fluent 2 Way Audio & Remote Control】- Built in microphone and speaker with noise-filter tecnology, you can fluently talk with your family/pet clearly at anytime anywhere. Remote control, support pan/tilt/zoom to watch and play back videos.

【Clear Night Vision】- Automatically switch to night vision mode at night. Advanced IR technology, indoor security camera features more excellent night vision up to 66-98.5ft(20m-30m), letting you see more clearly and more far even in pitch dark.

【360°Views & Easy to use】 – Home pan tilt ip camera can be rotated 355 °horizontally and 65 °vertically to provide you with a 360° panoramic view of every corner of your home/house. Scan QR Code in the manual to download “Hapsee mate” App on Google Play or App Store, easy setup with 2.4GHz WiFi (not support 5GHz) or an ethernet cable via mobile app on iOS/android smartphone/tablet. Any questions, please contact us at any time.