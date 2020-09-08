Wireless Rechargeable Battery Powered Camera 2pc, Conico Outdoor Security Camera, 1080P WiFi Surveillance Camera for Home with Night Vision, Two Way Audio, PIR Motion Detection



Price: $159.99

Product Description

1080 HD Video

The surveillance camera is equipped with 2 megapixels to provide you with high-definition video, and the 3.6mm lens provides you with a 120 ° viewing angle.

Smart PIR Detection

You will receive a text message notification when the camera captures a moving body with heat. Outdoor cameras have flexible and adjustable sensitivity keeps you from being bombarded by text messages.

IP65 Waterproof

Outdoor cameras is IP65 Waterproof, which can effectively prevent water from entering the camera. The upgraded sealed design protects the camera from damage and keeps the attention of the surveillance area even in extreme weather.

Extended Night Vision Range

Outdoor camera contains 4 infrared lights, which can automatically switch the night vision mode and maintain clear visibility at night. The wide 50 feet night vision range allows a better view of the situation around the house.

Enhanced Antenna

Enhanced antennas have greater coverage and stronger penetration than ordinary antennas, thus providing a more stable wireless connection.

SD Card Slot & Cloud Storage Service

Wireless security camera supports cloud storage Service and SD card storage (up to 128G). Select one of the storage methods to save the moment you want to record.

Large Capacity Battery & Enhanced Antenna: Outdoor camera has a built-in 10400mAh battery, which can be used for 3-6 months (awaked 1500 times) after being fully charged. Upgraded enhanced antenna wifi camera with advanced wireless antennas to receive stronger wifi signals. (Only supports 2.4GHz, not support 5g wifi)

PIR Motion Detection & Two Way Audio: Surveillance camera adopted PIR sensors with flexible motion sensitivity to avoid false alarms caused by insects. You will receive a notification on your phone once any movement of human is detected. Built-in microphones and speakers allow you to communicate with people in front of the camera no matter where you are.

1080P HD & Night vision: 1080P camera resolution of 1920 x 1080 clearly shows every detail with a viewing angle of 120 ° and a visible range of 50 feet, which can greatly reduce blind spots. With the 4x digital zoom function, you can easily identify the license plate number. The IR light automatically turns on night vision mode when ambient light is low to ensure you are visible in the dark.

IP65 Weatherproof：Battery camera adopts a durable and sealed design that it’s the best choice both indoors and outdoors. IP65 camera can withstand a temperature range of -20 ° C to 60 ° C and can work normally even in extreme weather such as a snowstorm.

100% Wireless Easy Installation: Wireless security camera is battery-powered to get rid of the wired camera wiring trouble. Equipped with a metal bracket, the installation position is not limited, and it can be installed anywhere you want in just a few minutes.