Wireless Range Extender Gigabit WiFi Amplifier Outdoor WiFi Repeater Router Booster Repeaters and Range Extenders Waterproof Dual Band 5G 2.4G Signal Booster High Power WiFi Bridge



Price: $89.99

Outdoor Waterproof Signal Booster: With IP65 waterproof signal intensifier and 4KV lightning protection, this AC600 Wi-Fi intensifier can ensure that the wireless repeater can be used in harsh outdoor environment, such as extreme cold or high temperature (-30℃~70℃) (-22℉~158℉), thunderstorm, lightning, windy day, heavy snow … This wifi range extender is designed for outdoor use, such as yard, backyard and open air.

4-in-1 Wireless Signal Amplifier: 4 modes WiFi extender includes repeater, router, AP and WISP mode. Wifi amplifier repeater mode is used to extend wifi coverage of existing wireless networks. Router mode is used as a router. The AP mode is used to cover the wired network to the wireless network. Wifi Repeater WISP mode is used to increase wifi signal and expand signal coverage.

Dual Band: The dual-band network extender provides 2.4Ghz up to 150Mbps and 5GHz up to 433Mbps, and the transmission rate is up to 600Mbps. 2.4GHz wifi signal has strong compatibility, longer transmission distance and better penetration. The 5GHz wifi signal has less interference and faster speed. Please choose one of the modes freely to avoid interference and get a better Internet access experience.

AC600 WIFI Signal: The 600Mbps outdoor wi-fi range extender access point wi-fi amplifier can enhance wifi signal, extend signal coverage and eliminate dead zone. Two high-gain omni-directional antennas enable signals to be transmitted to long distances such as 500m outdoors or 150m indoors (the data may vary depending on the actual environment).

Connect to More Devices: Wireless WiFi extender is an ideal choice to extend wifi to iPhone, iPad, Android devices, Echo/Alexa devices, Mac, Samsung, PlayStation, Smart Plug and other devices. WiFi antenna repeater is equipped with gigabit Ethernet ports WAN and LAN, which can act as a media bridge to connect any wired device such as smart TV, multimedia player, game console or PC to wifi network. Please feel free to contact us for more information.