Wireless Pro Controller for Switch, ASTARRY Wireless Gamepad with Gyro Axis (Turbo Buttons) Compatible with Nintendo Switch

Pairing Method

1. 1st time to connect: Hold down the home button. Although the 4 LED lights will start to blink, continue to hold the home button until the 4 LED lights blink at a faster rate (about 4 to 5 seconds).

2. 2nd time to connect: Press the HomE button on any page, and 4 indicators blink slowly

note: 1. PC 360 driver is required to be download at first when connecting to a Windows PC.

3. if can’t connect or charge, pls press the controller reset button to reset the controller.

Main Features



1. Compatible with Nintendo Switch console

2. Dual Shock

3. With turbo function, Capture function, Home function

4. With 0. 7m charging cable

5. Two high-quality analog sticks come without any dead zone

6. Wireless version: 2.1+EDR

7. Built-in 5V/500mAh Li-ion battery, support 8 hours working time

8. With the sensor, no NFC, no awake-up function

New joystick

The newly designed joystick provides better accuracy and reduces errors.

NEWLY DESIGNED D-PAD

The enhanced version of the arrow keys for better accuracy

TRIGGER KEY AND BUFFER KEY

Well-designed trigger and buffer keys provide a professional gaming experience.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN

The ergonomic controller is perfectly matched to the hand shape and feels more comfortable.

Non-slip & Anti-sweat Design

The handle is comfortable for a long time handgrip, which is designed with non-slip and anti-sweat materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch and while reducing the chance of controller has been destroyed making your controller safer.

Package Include:

1xAstarry Game Controller

1 x USB Charging Cable.

1 x User Manual.

Play where you want – High-performance wireless technology provides reliable signals within 10meters without delay or connection. It will not be affected by other wireless devices with strong anti-interference, which means you have more room to move.

Feel the action – ASTARRY Pro controller supports the Gyro axis and dual motors functions. Equipped with the latest motion-sensing technology to provide a great sense of control. Make your experience smoother and wonderful gaming time. (Without NFC and awake-up function)

Ergonomic – The gamepad’s shape fits your hands naturally. The handgrips are made of textured rubber that increases friction and prevents hand sweat. Comfortable even for the extended gaming session.

Up to 8 Hrs Game Enjoyment – Built-in 500mAh Lithium battery can provide 6-8 hours of game time, charging time is 2-3h with the included charging cable in the package.（note: if can’t connect or charge, pls press the controller reset button to reset the controller）

Perfect Compatibility – The wireless Controller is fully compatible with Nintendo switches and perfect support for Nintendo games. -our 12-month warranty, friendly customer service. No cost is required. We just want to make you 100% satisfied.