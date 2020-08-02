Wireless Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch – Switch Pro Controller Remote Gamepad Joystick for Nintendo Switch Console, Supports Gyro Axis, Turbo and Dual Vibration



Product Description

Product Feature



1.The Switch Controller is compatible with Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, support latest version update.

2.With the built in gyro axis,Dual vibration and Turbo, the wireless controller is the best alternative for Switch Pro Controller, Gamepad, Joypad. You could have an impressive experience when playing games.

3.Easy operation with wireless connection, lower interference, stable connecting signal. One-key connecting mode for ease of handling. No stuck when having fun with this pro controller Switch.

4.Up to 4 wireless Pro controllers can be connected to a switch console simultaneously, you could invite more friends and family to play the game together.

5.The switch controller is perfect to fit human hands, supports to play when charging. No more wait.

6.It is a third-party product, not manufactured by Nintendo, but its quality will meet your requirements. If you are looking for a Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch, this will be your best choice.

Connection Instruction

1) Wireless Connecting to Switch Console

A. Connecting to a switch console for the first time

01. Turn on Switch Console, find “Controller” → “Change Grip/order”

02. Press ” Home” Key until the 4 LEDs blink quickly, then one of the LED is solid, the connection succeed.

B. Connecting to a paired Switch console

Just press “Home” key to reconnect to the switch console again.

Turbo Function

✓

✓

✓

Dual Shock

✓

✓

✓

Battery Capacity

600mAh

600mAh

600mAh

Screenshot

Yes

Yes

Yes

【High Performance】High compatibility for ultimate gaming experience, Ralthy Wireless Switch Controller is compatible with Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite, ideal for playing Zelda , Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart, Animal Crossing etc.

【Turbo & Dual Shock】This switch wireless controller supports 3 Auto Turbo speeds from 5 to 20 shoots /s; 3 different level shocks: strong, medium, and weak make you feel ultimate gaming experience.

【Long & Update Battle】 Ralthy Switch Pro controller is wireless and can be easily paired with Switch console via Bluetooth. It only takes 2 hours for this pro Switch controller to be fully charged while it supports 7 to 10 HOURS of CONTINUOUS PLAYING!!!

【Ergonomic & Multi-person sharing】 The feature of this Switch Pro Controller is light, ergonomic, comfortable and fashionable, and it is more comfortable to play games. It supports 4 people to play games at the same time, ideal for family fun and parties.

【What you get】The package includes a switch controller support wireless and wired connection, USB-C cable, the instruction in 6 languages. Please don’t hesitate to contact us by amazon message for any question, our customer service team will reply you within 24 hours.