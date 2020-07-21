Wireless Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch – JYSW Wireless Remote Controller Gamepad Joypad Joystick for Nintendo Switch Console/Switch Lite, Support Manual & Auto Turbo | Dual Shock | Gyro Axis Blue



🎮 POWERFUL COMPATIBILITY – The JYSW switch controller is perfectly compatible with Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite console (Support Newest Version); the switch remote works with Bluetooth(Bluetooth V2.1), the connection range is about 32 ft, stable connecting signal, easy to operate, it’s the best 3rd party switch pro controller for game lover to play Zelda / Mario Odyssey / Splatoon 2 / Mario Kart etc!!

🎮 ADJUSTABLE MANUAL TURBO & AUTO TURBO – This wireless switch pro controller supports 3 levels of turbo speed: (5/12/20) /s, customize T + A/B/X/Y/L/R/ZL/ZR to trigger turbo; In addition our pro controller adds a unique Auto Turbo function! Set manual turbo twice in a row to start Auto Turbo, even if release your finger, it will automatically execute the turbo, perfectly solves the pain points that traditional game handle make your fingers fatigued, makes it more flexible and durable;

🎮 DUAL SHOCK & MOTION CONTROL – The wireless controller for Nintendo Switch built in dual motors enhance gameplay with 4 Levels vibration(100%-70%-30%-0%), puts you in the game with excellent physical feedback; Built in 6-axis gyro, which detects details of movement, such as rotation, tilt, direction and degree of acceleration, and it can easily control motion with more realistic gaming experience;

🎮 LONG BATTERY LIFE – With 600mAh large capacity battery, just fully charged in 2-3h, JYSW pro controller switch can provide you 10-12 hours game time. Our package comes with a TYPE-C USB cable, playable while charging. Playing continuously provide a satisfying gaming experience. NOTE: It will automatically sleep to save power after without operation for 5 minutes;

🎮 LIGHTWEIGHT & MULTI PERSON SHARING – The switch wireless controller’s light and ergonomic design give you a wonderful play experience, the slight concave designed to the joystick that contours to your fingers perfectly. You can play games for a long time without uncomfortable feelings. It supports 4 people to play games at the same time, ideal for sharing and competition games when friends’ party and family fun.