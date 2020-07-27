Wireless Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch, Diswoe Remote Control Gamepad for Nintendo Switch/Lite/Android/PS3/PC, Support Turbo, Motion Control, Dual Shock and Gyro Axis



Wireless Controller for Switch – Compatible with the newest Switch/Lite/Android/PS3 system, support all games.

Perfect compatibility, bluetooth connection, motion Control, Turbo, long playing time and fast charging.

How does the controller connect to the Switch Console/Android/PS3?

1.Connect to the console:

1) First, you have to press B and the HOME button on the controller for one second at the same time, then LED2 indicator flashes.

2) Open the Switch console, click on airplane mode, and then turn on the Bluetooth function to keep it turned on.

3) Click the “Controller” menu in the console homepage, then click the “Change Grip/Order”, the console will automatically search for the matching controller.

2.Connect to the Android:

1) First, you have to press Y and the HOME button on the controller for one second at the same time, then LED1 indicator flashes.

2) Search the name “Gamepad” and click it for connection.LED1 mode light is always on when connected.

3.Connect to the PS3:

1) First, you have to press A and the HOME button on the controller for one second at the same time, then LED1-4 indicator flashes.

2) Plug the USB cable into PS3 console and this controller.

3) Unplug the cable, then press the HOME(PS) button to turn on the console for connection.

4.Automatic reconnection: Press the HOME button to turn on the gamepad, then turn on Bluetooth, the gamepad will reconnect to the Console/Android.

Note: If you can’t connect or charge, please press the controller reset button to reset the controller.

600mAh Lithium Battery

Built-in with 600mAh polymer lithium battery, the wireless controller can be continuously used for around 10 hours after fully charged.

Fast Charging 1 Hour, the switch controller can be used normally even during charging.

Strong Vibration Feedback

Wireless game controller with dual vibration motors, with motors embedded on both sides of the gamepad.

It provides you with vibration feedback during the game, bringing a more exciting game experience.

Nonslip Analog Stick & Motion Control

The handgrips are made of textured rubber that increases friction and prevents hand sweat. Slight concave designed to the analog stick makes it better grip.

The switch controller supports the Gyro axis function, It can be used with any Nintendo motion-sensing game.

1. Apply Platforms

1) Switch/Switch Lite

2) Android devices(system version 4.2 and above)

3) PS3/PC(support windows XP and above)

2. Connection type

1) Bluetooth wireless

2) 2.4G wireless receiver ( Need to buy separately 2.4G receiver )

3) USB cable connection

Package Include:

1 x Diswoe Game Controller

1 x USB Charging Cable

1 x User Manual

1) Turn on/off controller: press the HOME key for 1s to turn on the controller; Long press the HOME key for 3s till the indicator off to turn off the controller.

2) When low power, the mode indicator flashes slowly, recharge the controller through the USB cable connection, and it is fully charged when the indicator light normally on.

3) When charging directly under shutdown state, the four mode lights flash slowly at the same time, and four mode lights are always on when full charging, and then go out after a period of time.

4) In the connection state, the controller will shut down automatically when no action for more than 5 minutes.

