Wireless Portable PA Speaker System -1200W High Powered Bluetooth Compatible Indoor and Outdoor DJ Sound Stereo Loudspeaker w/ USB SD MP3 AUX 3.5mm Input, Flashing Party Light & FM Radio -PPHP1544B

Price: $129.99 (as of Jul 25,2020 22:10:05 UTC – Details)
Pyle Model : PPHP1544B
Portable PA Speaker with LED Lights
Bluetooth Indoor / Outdoor Loudspeaker with Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Flashing Party Lights, MP3/USB/SD Readers, FM Radio (1200 Watt)
Features:
Portable & High-Powered Speaker System
Rugged & Compact Speaker Designed for Portability
Bluetooth Wireless Music Streaming Ability
Multi-Color Flashing LED Party Lights
Flashing LED Lights Bounce & Pulse to the Music Beat
FM Radio with Digital Display
Built-in Rechargeable Battery
Recording Function
Microphone Priority ‘Talk-Over’ Button
Connect & Stream Audio from External Devices
USB Flash Reader & Micro SD Card Reader
MP3 Digital Audio File Support
Aux (3.5mm) Input
1/4’’ -inch Microphone Input
Rear Panel Button Control Center
Mic Volume, Treble, Bass, Echo Adjustment
Telescoping Handle & Rolling Caster Wheels
For Indoor / Outdoor Use
*Optional Power via DC 12V Input
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Built-in Bluetooth for Wireless Music Streaming
Simple & Hassle-Free Pairing
Works with All of Today’s Latest Devices
(Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, etc.)
Bluetooth Version: 4.0
Bluetooth Network Name: ‘PYLEUSA’
Wireless Range: Up to 32’ ft.
What’s in the Box:
PA Speaker System
Remote Control
Power Adapter
Technical Specs:
Power Output: 1200 Watt MAX
Sound System: 15” Subwoofer + 1’’ Tweeter
Impedance: 4 Ohm
Frequency Response: 55-20kHz
S/N Ratio: 60dB +/-3dB
SPL: 94dB (1W/M)
T.H.D.: <1%
USB Interface Type: 2.0
Digital Media File Compatibility: MP3
Maximum USB Flash Drive Support: Up to 16GB
LED Lights: ON / OFF
PA Speaker Rechargeable Battery 7.4V Li-iOn, 2200mAh – 16.2Wh
Battery Powered Remote, Requires (1) x ‘CR-2025’, Included
Power Supply: 110/240V (9V Power Adapter)
Total Speaker Size (L x W x H): 14.2’’ x 16.3’’ x 24.0’’ -inches
12” SUBWOOFER 1” TWEETER: This compact but powerful portable PA stereo speaker kit is equipped with 12” subwoofers, high performance 1” tweeters, mic and compression driver w/ FM radio and digital display COMPATIBLE WITH BLUETOOTH: This PA loud speaker is compatible with bluetooth for wireless audio streaming and works with devices like iPhone, android mobile phone, iPad, tablet, PC. Ideal for personal indoor home use or for outdoor DJ party 4 INPUTS: Equipped with a USB flash drive and SD card reader so it can serve as an MP3 player, 3.5mm AUX input, and ¼” microphone input for karaoke. The set is complete with remote control and power adapter FLASHING PARTY LIGHT: To complement any party, the PA speaker system is built with a multi-color flashing LED party light. It can be controlled by the remote with flashing LED lights bounce mode and pulse to the music beat