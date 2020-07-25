Wireless Portable PA Speaker System -1200W High Powered Bluetooth Compatible Indoor and Outdoor DJ Sound Stereo Loudspeaker w/ USB SD MP3 AUX 3.5mm Input, Flashing Party Light & FM Radio -PPHP1544B

Pyle Model : PPHP1544B

Portable PA Speaker with LED Lights

Bluetooth Indoor / Outdoor Loudspeaker with Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Flashing Party Lights, MP3/USB/SD Readers, FM Radio (1200 Watt)

Features:

  • Portable & High-Powered Speaker System
  • Rugged & Compact Speaker Designed for Portability
  • Bluetooth Wireless Music Streaming Ability
  • Multi-Color Flashing LED Party Lights
  • Flashing LED Lights Bounce & Pulse to the Music Beat
  • FM Radio with Digital Display
  • Built-in Rechargeable Battery
  • Recording Function
  • Microphone Priority ‘Talk-Over’ Button
  • Connect & Stream Audio from External Devices
  • USB Flash Reader & Micro SD Card Reader
  • MP3 Digital Audio File Support
  • Aux (3.5mm) Input
  • 1/4’’ -inch Microphone Input
  • Rear Panel Button Control Center
  • Mic Volume, Treble, Bass, Echo Adjustment
  • Telescoping Handle & Rolling Caster Wheels
  • For Indoor / Outdoor Use
  • *Optional Power via DC 12V Input

    • Bluetooth Connectivity:

  • Built-in Bluetooth for Wireless Music Streaming
  • Simple & Hassle-Free Pairing
  • Works with All of Today’s Latest Devices
  • (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, etc.)
  • Bluetooth Version: 4.0
  • Bluetooth Network Name: ‘PYLEUSA’
  • Wireless Range: Up to 32’ ft.

    • What’s in the Box:

  • PA Speaker System
  • Remote Control
  • Power Adapter

    • Technical Specs:

  • Power Output: 1200 Watt MAX
  • Sound System: 15” Subwoofer + 1’’ Tweeter
  • Impedance: 4 Ohm
  • Frequency Response: 55-20kHz
  • S/N Ratio: 60dB +/-3dB
  • SPL: 94dB (1W/M)
  • T.H.D.: <1%
  • USB Interface Type: 2.0
  • Digital Media File Compatibility: MP3
  • Maximum USB Flash Drive Support: Up to 16GB
  • LED Lights: ON / OFF
  • PA Speaker Rechargeable Battery 7.4V Li-iOn, 2200mAh – 16.2Wh
  • Battery Powered Remote, Requires (1) x ‘CR-2025’, Included
  • Power Supply: 110/240V (9V Power Adapter)
  • Total Speaker Size (L x W x H): 14.2’’ x 16.3’’ x 24.0’’ -inches

    • 12” SUBWOOFER 1” TWEETER: This compact but powerful portable PA stereo speaker kit is equipped with 12” subwoofers, high performance 1” tweeters, mic and compression driver w/ FM radio and digital display
    COMPATIBLE WITH BLUETOOTH: This PA loud speaker is compatible with bluetooth for wireless audio streaming and works with devices like iPhone, android mobile phone, iPad, tablet, PC. Ideal for personal indoor home use or for outdoor DJ party
    4 INPUTS: Equipped with a USB flash drive and SD card reader so it can serve as an MP3 player, 3.5mm AUX input, and ¼” microphone input for karaoke. The set is complete with remote control and power adapter
    FLASHING PARTY LIGHT: To complement any party, the PA speaker system is built with a multi-color flashing LED party light. It can be controlled by the remote with flashing LED lights bounce mode and pulse to the music beat

