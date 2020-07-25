Wireless Portable PA Speaker System -1200W High Powered Bluetooth Compatible Indoor and Outdoor DJ Sound Stereo Loudspeaker w/ USB SD MP3 AUX 3.5mm Input, Flashing Party Light & FM Radio -PPHP1544B



Pyle Model : PPHP1544B

Portable PA Speaker with LED Lights

Bluetooth Indoor / Outdoor Loudspeaker with Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Flashing Party Lights, MP3/USB/SD Readers, FM Radio (1200 Watt)

Features:

Portable & High-Powered Speaker System

Rugged & Compact Speaker Designed for Portability

Bluetooth Wireless Music Streaming Ability

Multi-Color Flashing LED Party Lights

Flashing LED Lights Bounce & Pulse to the Music Beat

FM Radio with Digital Display

Built-in Rechargeable Battery

Recording Function

Microphone Priority ‘Talk-Over’ Button

Connect & Stream Audio from External Devices

USB Flash Reader & Micro SD Card Reader

MP3 Digital Audio File Support

Aux (3.5mm) Input

1/4’’ -inch Microphone Input

Rear Panel Button Control Center

Mic Volume, Treble, Bass, Echo Adjustment

Telescoping Handle & Rolling Caster Wheels

For Indoor / Outdoor Use

*Optional Power via DC 12V Input

Bluetooth Connectivity:

Built-in Bluetooth for Wireless Music Streaming

Simple & Hassle-Free Pairing

Works with All of Today’s Latest Devices

(Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, etc.)

Bluetooth Version: 4.0

Bluetooth Network Name: ‘PYLEUSA’

Wireless Range: Up to 32’ ft.

What’s in the Box:

PA Speaker System

Remote Control

Power Adapter

Technical Specs:

Power Output: 1200 Watt MAX

Sound System: 15” Subwoofer + 1’’ Tweeter

Impedance: 4 Ohm

Frequency Response: 55-20kHz

S/N Ratio: 60dB +/-3dB

SPL: 94dB (1W/M)

T.H.D.: <1%

USB Interface Type: 2.0

Digital Media File Compatibility: MP3

Maximum USB Flash Drive Support: Up to 16GB

LED Lights: ON / OFF

PA Speaker Rechargeable Battery 7.4V Li-iOn, 2200mAh – 16.2Wh

Battery Powered Remote, Requires (1) x ‘CR-2025’, Included

Power Supply: 110/240V (9V Power Adapter)

Total Speaker Size (L x W x H): 14.2’’ x 16.3’’ x 24.0’’ -inches

