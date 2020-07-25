Wireless Portable Bluetooth Boombox Speaker – 500W 2.0CH Rechargeable Boom Box Speaker Portable Barrel Loud Stereo System with AUX Input/USB/SD/Fm Radio, 3″ Subwoofer, Voice Control – Pyle PBMWP185



Price: $59.00

(as of Jul 25,2020 18:11:01 UTC – Details)



Features: – 2. 0CH Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker – Delivers Monstrous Sound with the Hardest Hitting Bass – Water Resistant, IPX5 Splash Proof & Rainproof – Perfect for the Beach, Poolside, Boat and more Outdoor Activities – Optimized with Google Assistant and Siri Voice Activation – Dedicated Button for TWS Function, Achieve True Wireless – Bluetooth Playing with Double Enhanced Stereo Sound – Built-in Li-Ion 3000mAh Rechargeable Battery – Audio Player, Micro SDUSB-flashAux-in 3. 5mm Jack – Built for Indoor and Outdoor Partying – Provides Instant Connectivity to any Devices – Features Near Field Communication Technology Bluetooth Connectivity: – Instantly Stream Music from Your Devices – Works with All Your Favorite Bluetooth Devices – (iPhone, Android, Smartphone, iPad, Tablet, PC, etc. ) – Bluetooth Version: V5. 0+BR+BLE – Bluetooth Protocol: a2dpavctpavdtpavrcphfpsppsmpattgapgattrfcommsdpl2cap profile – Bluetooth Network Name: ‘PyleUSA’ – Wireless Range: Over 30’+ ft. What’s In The Box: – Charging cable – Audio (3. 5mm) Connection Cable Technical Specs: – Power Output (Max): 500W – Sound System: Dual 3’’ Subwoofers – Speaker Type: Compact & Portable Boombox – Water Resistant, IPX5 Splash Proof & Rainproof for this unit. – Material: LG, Metal – BT Transmission power: 2dBm – Transmission distance: 32+ ft. – Charging (5V1A): 4-6 Hours – USBTF music format: MP3?amr?wav?wma?ape – USBTF maximum capacity: 32G – SNR: 68dB – FM frequency: 87. 5MHz-108MHz – Subwoofer Size: 3”*2 – Subwoofers Power (RMS): 18W*2, 4? – PMPO Output: 20*2W, 4? – Battery Capacity: 7. 4V 3000mAh – Frequency Response: 100Hz-16Khz – Input Power Supply: DC 5V – Charging Time: 4-6 Hours – AUX Input: 3. 5 mm – Product Size: 13. 9’’ x 7. 2’’ x 5. 4’’ -inches

500 WATT POWER: The wireless karaoke boombox bluetooth speaker is equipped w/ dual 3″ subwoofer w/ 500 watt peak power / 250W RMS for full range surround stereo sound reproduction & impressive bass. It is IPX5 waterproof for beach, poolside, boat use

COMPATIBLE WITH BLUETOOTH: This boom box wireless bluetooth speaker tube is compatible w/ bluetooth for wireless audio streaming and works w/ devices like iPhone, android mobile phone, iPad, tablet, PC. Ideal for personal indoor home and outdoor use

SIRI/GOOGLE ASSISTANT OPTIMIZED: This boom barrel bluetooth speaker Pyle radio system FM boombox with bluetooth is optimized w/ google assistant & siri voice activation. Has a dedicated button for tws function to achieve true wireless music streaming

AUXILIARY INPUT: Aside from wireless connectivity, this music barrel bluetooth speaker loud street blaster is also equipped w/ 3. 5mm Aux Input, USB drive / micro SD port that can support MP3/amr/wav/wma/ape, and FM radio

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY: Pyle boombox bluetooth speaker is great for karaoke, stage performances, & crowd control. It is equipped w/ a built-in 7. 4V Li-iOn rechargeable battery w/ 4-6 hours charge time and carry handle so you can take it anywhere you go

Included Components: 1 Nutrichef Branded Product