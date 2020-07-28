Wireless Portable Bluetooth Boombox Speaker – 100 Watt Rechargeable Boom Box Speaker Portable Music Barrel Loud Stereo System with AUX Input, MP3/USB/SD Port, Fm Radio, 2.5″ Tweeter – Pyle PBMSPG3BK



Features: – Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Compact & Portable Stereo System – Travel-Friendly Boom Box Speaker Style – FM Radio with Digital LCD Display – Built-in Rechargeable Battery – Full Range Stereo Sound Reproduction – Ported Enclosure for Extended Bass – MP3 Digital Audio File Playback – Connect & Stream Audio from External Devices – USB Flash & Micro SD Memory Card Readers – Aux (3. 5mm) Input Jack – Built-in Digital Audio Amplifier – EQ Audio Configuration Settings – Convenient Carry Handle for Travel – Front Panel Button Audio Control Center – Rugged & Durable Rubber-Coated Housing Design – Home Speaker System for Indoor / Outdoor Use Bluetooth Connectivity: – Built-in Bluetooth for Wireless Music Streaming – Simple & Hassle-Free Pairing – Works with All of Today’s Latest Devices – Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, etc. – Bluetooth Version: 5. 0 – Bluetooth Network Name: ‘PYLEUSA’ – Bluetooth Password, If Prompted: ‘0000’ (4 Zeros) – Wireless Range: Up to 35’+ ft. What’s In The Box: – Portable Bluetooth Speaker – USB Charging Cable – Audio (3. 5mm) Connection Cable – Detachable Carry Strap Technical Specs: – Power Output: 100 Watt MAX – Speaker Type: Portable Radio Boombox – Sound System: 2. 5’’ Tweeter Speaker – Impedance: 4 Ohm – Frequency Response: 120-12kHz – S/N Ratio: 65dB, +/-2dB – SPL: 89dB (1W/M) – T. H. D. : <1% - USB Interface Type: Micro, 2. 0 - Digital Audio File Support: MP3, WMA - Battery Life: Up to 2+ Hours - Maximum USB/Micro SD Flash Memory Support: Up to 32GB - Construction Material: Engineered LG, Metal Alloy - Rechargeable Battery: 3. 7V Li-iOn, 1500mAh - 5. 55Wh - 41. 5g - USB Cable Length: 2. 6’ ft. - Power Supply: USB, DC 5V - Total Speaker Size (L x W x H): 9. 8’’ x 3. 6’’ x 4. 1’’ -inches

100 WATT POWER: The wireless boombox bluetooth speaker is equipped w/ a 2. 5″ tweeter w/ 100 watts peak power / 50W RMS at 4 ohm for full range surround stereo sound reproduction and ported enclosure for extended bass

COMPATIBLE WITH BLUETOOTH: This boom box wireless bluetooth speaker tube is compatible w/ bluetooth for wireless audio streaming and works w/ devices like iPhone, android mobile phone, iPad, tablet, PC. Ideal for personal indoor home and outdoor use

AUXILIARY INPUT: Aside from wireless connectivity, this music barrel bluetooth speaker loud street blaster is also equipped w/ a 3. 5mm Aux input, USB flash drive / SD card port that can support MP3 files, and FM radio with digital LCD display

FRONT CONTROL PANEL: This boom barrel bluetooth speaker Pyle radio system FM boombox with bluetooth features a built-in digital audio amplifier and equipped w/ a front panel button control center for hassle-free equalizer audio configuration setting

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY: Pyle boombox bluetooth speaker has a rugged & durable construction housing design and is equipped w/ a built-in 3. 7V Li-iOn rechargeable battery w/ up to 2+ hours life & detachable carry strap so you can take it anywhere you go

Power Source Type: Battery Powered

Connectivity Technology: Auxillary