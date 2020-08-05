Wireless Outdoor Security Camera, KAMTRON Rechargeable Battery Powered Home Security Camera, 1080P WiFi IP Camera with PIR Motion Detection,Night Vision,2-Way Audio and Waterproof,Cloud/SD Storage



Price: $85.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 20:47:28 UTC – Details)

Product Description

1080P FHD Image Quality

With a 120° wide-angle lens and a 1080P Full HD resolution, the camera captures every detail for you, making the images sharp and clear.

Smart PIR Sensor

Built-in with an upgraded PIR sensor, it detects only humans and pets such as dogs and cats within the range of 26ft (8m), reducing false alarms and unnecessary alerts such as winded branches or flying moths.

P65 Waterproof Design

This Kamtron battery camera features its IP65 waterproof capability and it bears temperature from 4℉ to 122℉ (-20℃ to 50℃), which makes it withstand rain, coldness, and heat.

Clear Night Vision

The camera comes with 4 IR sensors that auto-switch on when the night falls, enabling you to see clear images of your home. And the IR sensors detect distance up to 49ft, protecting your home the same good as in the day.

Enhanced External Antenna

Strengthened with 4dB antenna, the camera picks up better signals, making the connection stabler, letting you see your home smoothly and fluently.

Cloud/microSD Card Storage

You can choose your storing plan from the cloud storage and microSD card storage. The cloud storage enables you to save recordings in the safe cloud, thus you can see the recorded videos even when you’re not home.

【Standby Ultra Long & 100% Wireless】 Powered by a large 10400mAh battery pack, it supports battery life up to 4 months (15 records/day), thus saving you from daily charging bothers. The 100% wire-free camera relieves you from wires and hassles, meanwhile, its enhanced 4dB external antenna ensure the connection stable & strong. (Note: 5Ghz WiFi is NOT Supported.)

【Upgraded PIR Motion Detection & Alert】 This camera adopts PIR (Passive Infrared Sensor) that detects only human and your pets within 26ft (8m), and it filters unnecessary moves of branches, moths, or butterflies, recording what you really need. The real-time alarm function enables you to get precise safety alarms in time, preventing your family from burglaries and other dangers.

【Sharp 1080P Image with IR Night Vision】 The clear 1080P FHD video quality ensures the image you see is sharp and detailed. Furthermore, home security at night is more needed, this 120° wide-angle camera comes with 4 IR sensors that auto-switch on when it gets dark, protecting all your home even in the darkest night.

【Safe Cloud & SD Card Storage】 The camera supports cloud storage service on the app CloudEdge, which encrypts your data with bank-level encryption to protect your recordings and for your remote access. For your convenience, you can also save your motion triggered recordings in microSD cards (NOT INCLUDED).

【Multifunctional Smart Security Camera】 Two-way audio provides real-time communication for your convenience; the IP65 waterproof design makes the camera withstand rain, wind, and snow; and remote access function enables you to know your home anytime & anywhere. Explore more with Kamtron rechargeable wireless camera!