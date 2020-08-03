Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller HEYSTOP Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Remote Gamepad with Gyro Axis Dual Vibration Turbo Mode Pro Controller for Switch Game(2020 Update Version)



Price: $27.99 - $23.99

(as of Aug 03,2020 17:40:55 UTC – Details)





【High Performance Specially for Nintendo Switch】Nintendo switch controller supports Nintendo Switch console include lite version, which can be paired easily and stable connected quickly via wireless, every trigger and key are design for Switch game

【Motion Sence & Dual Motor】the pro controller for Nintendo Switch supports the motion-sensing function by built-in Gyro provide an accurate gaming experience and precise movement control. The dual-motor gives you a shocking sense, with adjustable Turbo function, you can easily win the round

【Rechargeable Battery & Easy Connection】the Nintendo Switch controller built-in 380 mAh rechargeable battery, can provide 5-6 hours of game time. The wireless distance up to 8 meters. No more driver need to be install, which can be used once connected to switch console, the one-key connecting mode for ease of handling, it can also be upgraded by update software and connected to PC by type C cable.

【Lightweight & Ergonomic Design】the Switch Pro controller is quite lightweight, with ergonomic design, you can play in a comfortable held even in a long time fighting. Easy for kids to handheld and play, smooth surface without strong hit.

【Love It or Your Money Back】Another choice for your switch, this 3rd party Nintendo switch controller provides a stable play experience,we promise 2 year warranty, 3 month unconditional money back. Love it, or your money back!