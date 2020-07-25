Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, Vssoplor 2.4GHz Rechargeable Compact Quiet Full-Size Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Nano USB Receiver for Windows, Laptop, PC, Notebook-Dark Gray



Price: $49.99 - $42.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 06:34:37 UTC – Details)

Ultra Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo



Ultra Slim Design

Ultra slim (5.5mm) full size keyboard looks more stylish and elegant, perfect for saving desk space. Low-profile keys are responsive & quiet and similar to a laptop keyboard. You can type anywhere without worrying about disturbing others

With reliable 2.4GHz Wireless Connection, you do not need to worry about too many messy cables. True plug and play,the keyboard and mouse will connect automatically in seconds

Keyboard and mouse are both rechargeable and do not require battery replacement. The keyboard can last up to 4 months with a single full charge(Standby time varies according to the user’s working hours). With caps lock Indicator, you will never enter the wrong password

You only need to plug in the USB receiver, the keyboard and mouse will automatically connect to the device and ready to use. They share one USB receiver and only need to occupy one USB port of your device

This keyboard can satisfy your pursuit of premium quality. Its’ sleek and ultra slim look (5.5mm) makes your desk cleaner and more stylish.

Built-in lithium battery is easy to use and saves money. The keyboard and mouse can last for more than three months for daily use with a single charge

High-End Scissor Switch design provides a comfortable and whisper quiet typing experience. It will rebound quickly and its’ touch feedback will make you fall in love with typing

With a mute mouse, you can work anywhere, anytime, without worrying about disturbing others. 3 Mouse DPI Levels 1000/1600/2400 allows you to change the cursor sensitivity easily and track more smoothly over a variety of surfaces

Keyboard Dimensions: 16.9 * 4.9 * 0.12 in

Mouse Size: 4.1 * 2.3 * 0.86 inch

Compatible with Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 or later

♥STABLE CONNECTION: 2. 4 GHz wireless provides a powerful, reliable connecton up to 10m without any delays. 2 in 1 Nano receiver unifies the keyboard and mouse connections into one USB port, plug and play quickly. NOTE: The switch is on the top right corner of the keyboard

♥COMPACT AND SLIM: Ultra slim (5. 5mm) keyboard looks more stylish and elegant. High-End Scissor Switch design provides a better tactile response and comfortable and whisper quiet typing experience

♥RECHARGEABLE AND AUTO SLEEP MODE: This keyboard and mouse combo can be easily charged with included charging cable. Built-in rechargeable battery supports using for over one month with a single fully charge. It can automatically enter into sleep mode in order to save energy and press any key to wake it up

♥HOT KEYS AND COMPATIBILITY: The full size keyboard includes fast-access hot keys, versatile function keys and number pad which can improve you work efficiency. Compatible with Computer, Laptop, Desktop, PC, Notebook, Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 or later

♥ADJUSTABLE DPI AND ERGONOMIC DESIGN: 3 DPI levels (1000/1600/2400 DPI) allows you to change the cursor sensitivity easily and track more smoothly over a variety of surfaces. Contoured shape fits your hands perfectly, reducing hand fatigue