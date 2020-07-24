Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Compact Quiet Small Keyboard and Mouse Combo for Windows, Laptop, PC, Notebook-Black and Gray



Jelly Comb Keyboard and Mouse Combo:

This ultra-slim keyboard has the perfect size and is ideal for carrying on the go. These low-profile keys are similar to a laptop keyboard, so it is easy and natural to just jump right in and start using

Features for keyboard

▶Perfect size of an average laptop keyboard

▶Slim and compact design is more suitable for carrying

▶Super anti-slip rubber pads prevent the keyboard from sliding around

▶Scissors switch offers a soft and responsive typing experience

▶True plug and play, connect to your device instantly

Keyboard Specification

Power by: 2*AAA batteries

Key life: 3 million strokes

Sleep time: 10 mins after stop using

Wake up way: Click any key

Dimensions: 11.1* 4.6 * 0.7 inch

Features for mouse

▶ Can automatically enter into sleep mode to save power

▶ Soft silent clicking is perfect for work or entertainment in a quiet environment

▶ 800/1200/1600 DPI allows you to gain more precise control

▶ Beautiful shape and comfortable feel

Mouse Specification

DPI frequency: 800, 1200, 1600

Working distance: 10 meters

Power by: 2*AAA batteries

Sleep time: 8 mins after stop using

Dimensions: 4.1*2.3*0.8 inch

Package Include

1 x Wireless Keyboard

1 x Wireless Mouse

1 x USB Receiver

1 x User manual

Compatible Systems

Windows 7, 8, XP, Vista, 10 ( Not completely compatible with Mac, OS System)

Shortcuts, Multimedia keys are not compatible with Mac, OS System

NOTE:The USB receiver is stored in the battery slot of the keyboard; 4 AAA batteries required but NOT included

Warranty:

Every Vive Comb product includes 12-month warranty. Please buy with confidence and don’t hesitate to contact us if having any question, we’ll get to you within 24 hours

