Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, FENIFOX USB Slim 2.4G Full Size Ergonomic Compact with Number Pad for Laptop Mac PC Computer Windows -Silver White

Product Description

FENIFOX Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Design Feature: Luxurious and attractive design suit for all customers.

Ultra-thin size with whisper-quiet Button , more portable for using on various occasion.

Ergonomic design for most comfortable feeling.

Solution For Keyboard/Mouse No Response

1.Turn off all 2.4G devices in your room and make sure the product indicator section is as close as possible to the Nano receiver.

2. Replug the Nano receiver, and ensure that the equipment to recognize it. (Please replug the receiver after unplugging 3 seconds to avoid unrecognized)

3. * Repair the keyboard:

(1) Turn off the power switch on the back of the keyboard.Press and hold the Esc+Q button at the same time,Take the keyboard indicator near to the USB Nano receiver.

(2) Turn on the power switch on the back,Release Esc+Q after turning on the power for 3 seconds.

The power indicator flashes rapidly and flashes three times. The keyboard works, the repair is successful (otherwise, this operation is repeated).

*Repair the mouse:

(1) Turn off the power switch at the bottom of the mouse.Press the wheel button and the right button simultaneously to keep it.Keep the mouse near to the USB Nano receiver.

(2) Turn on the bottom power switch,Open the power button,and then release the wheel button and right button and right button for 3 seconds.

The mouse is available, if the repair is successful (otherwise, repeat this operation).

The package includes:

*1 x Keyboard

*1 x Mouse

*1 x User Manual

*1 x Nano Receiver

Important specifications:

Connection Mode: 2.4G

Keyboard downtime: 4s

Mouse rest time: 10 min

Mouse DPI: 1000/1200/1600(3 levels)

Support System: Windows/OS/Android

Get Started



Step 1: Take out the 2.4G Nano receiver and insert 2 x AA batteries for each mouse and keyboard. Step 2: Plug the nano receiver into the USB port of your laptop/ PC/tablet. Step 3: Switch on both keyboard and mouse and then they will connect to your device automatically.

NOTE: The keyboard will enter sleep mode to preserve power after 10 mins of inactivity, press any key and wait for 3 seconds to activate the keyboard again.

👍Wireless USB Keyboard & Mouse:Easy and Stable Connection To Your Devices, Save Usb Port, Just Need One 2.4G Nano Receiver of mouse bottom Connect to Keyboard And Mouse. . Concise Style, Save Space And Portable To Carry.

👍Full Size & Ultra-thin Keyboard:14.5×5.8×0.2in With 102 Keys. Ultra-thin Enough To Put It Into Your Handbag Or Suitcase. Perfect For Business Travel, Office, Home, Cafe, Library And Many Public Occasions.

👍Whisper Quiet Button:Scissor-key-switch Provide Smooth Typing And Sensitive Response, Lowest Volume Keyboard Keys And Quiet Mouse Button.

👍Ergonomic Design:slope Angle For Comfortable Use Feeling. Your Hand Will Not Feel Tired After Using A While Time.

👍Wide Compatibility:The Keyboard And Mouse Combo Suit For Windows, Xp, Mac,macbook Vista, Linux And Many Systems That With Usb Port, But Not Suitable For Ios System. The 12 Hot Keys On The Keyboard Are Compatible With Windows System Only, Other Systems Are Compatible With Some Parts Function.