Wireless Illuminated Keyboard – Seenda Full Size Ultra Slim 2.4G Rechargeable Backlit Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for Computer/Desktop/PC/Laptop/Surface/Smart TV and Windows 10/8/7 US English

Product Description
Seenda Rechargeable Wireless Backlit Keyboard
Full-size Wireless Keyboard
Elegant White LED backlight with 3 adjustable brightness level, making typing that much more enjoyable and awesome to look at. Backlight will auto turn off when idle to conserve power for when it is most needed.
Rechargeable Wireless Keyboard
With 2000mAh internal battery, it would support up to 400hours using time without backlight after 1 full charging. (Will support up to 16 hours using if you use the brightest backlight )
Product Features
Full-size Keyboard with Number Pad
Plug & Play Super Easy Set Up
2000mAh Rechargeable Battery
2.4G Wireless Connection
Auto Sleep to Save Power
Ergonomic Design
Slim & Sleek Design keyboard
Quiet & Sensitive Keyboard
Optimized key travel and low profile scissor mechanism keys not only allows for increased stability, but also provide a comfortable and precise typing experience
Convenient Wireless Keyboard
Designed with a shortcut key to open the calculator at one tape.
Wireless Keyboard with Backlit
White adjustable backlighting. Just press “Backlit” key to adjust the brightness as you like
2.4G Wireless Keyboard for Windows
Just plug it into a USB port and your keyboard is ready to go. The powerful 2.4G frequency provides you with a stable wireless connection, you will never experience “lag” problem with it
Slim & Sleek Design keyboard
Slim & Sleek design keyboard with a very nice keystrokes, which also keeping a tight profile in your workspace
User-friendly LED Indicator
Unlike other keyboards that designed a line of mess LEDs, our LEDs are set on related keys, you can clearly know it’s status
Seenda 2.4G Backlit Wireless Keyboard Ultra-slim Full-size Silent Ergonomics Keyboard with Number keys
This slim backlit PC keyboard has the perfect size with number keys.
Scissors switch, more responsive and comfortable to use
Powerful 2.4 GHz wireless connection with one tiny Unifying receiver that stays in your computer
ERGONOMIC stand keep it at an optimum higher slope at about 12°, more comfortable to type
The anti-slip pads at the bottom can prevent the keyboard from sliding
Nice amount of space between the keys, you will not miss a key
2000 mAH rechargeable battery provides 6.5 months standby time
Can automatically enter into sleep mode to save power
Specification:
Connect method: 2.4G Wireless
Dimensions: 16.4*4.7*0.16-0.8 inch
Item Weight: 1.2 lb
Charge time: about 3 hours
Keys life: 3 milion clicks
Package Include
1 x Backlit Wireless Keyboard
1 x Charging Cable
1 x User manual
System requirements
– PCs, deskops, surface, laptops with Windows XP ~ 10 system
⌨ BACKLIT WIRELESS KEYBOARD – The white backlight is bright and evenly distributed, without glare, less light pollution than color backlit, protect your eyes, and it is more convenient to type in low-light environments. Ideal for studio work, office and home. Adjustable 3-level brightness: low-mid-high to suit all your needs. The backlit can be turned on and off
✨ RECHARGEABLE WIRELESS KEYBOARD – Unlike the other rechargeable keyboards of the market that has only 200mAh or 300mAh capacity. This computer keyboard is powered by built-in 2000mAh internal battery, it would support up to 400hours using time without backlight after 1 full charging. (Will support up to 16 hours using if you use the brightest backlight )
⌨ EASY SETUP SLEEK KEYBOARD WITH NUMBER PAD – Powerful 2.4 GHz wireless connection with one tiny Unifying receiver that stays in your computer, just plug and play. Specially designed to compatible with Windows based PC, including Windows XP, Windows Vista , Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10. Full-size keyboard with numeric keypads which is really great for spreadsheets and finance applications
✨ QUICK ACCESS & SCISSOR MECHANISM BENEATH EACH KEYS – Seenda wireless keyboard is designed with low profile scissor mechanism keys , which makes typing easier and more comfortable. Its layout is industry-standard which features hotkeys like calculator, Search, mute, play/pause, backward and forward, volume up and down, helping you to increase your workflow and productivity
⌨ FULL-SIZE ULTRA-SLIM KEYBOARD – Compact design at a size of 418*120 mm(16.5*4.7 In) without redundant occupied areas, suits perfectly for most monitor stand or desk organizer. Package content: Wireless Backlit Keyboard, USB charging cable, User Guide, Seenda 18-month warranty and lifetime customer service