Wireless Headphones, Upgraded Boltune Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation IPX7 Waterproof 16Hrs Playtime Earbuds, 3EQ Settings with Magnetic Connection Earphones for Running Built-in Mic

Why choose Boltune Pro wireless headphones?

1) Clear apt-X HD Sound

Immerse yourself in high fidelity audio thanks to QCC3034 chip supports SBC, AAC, apt-X, and apt-X HD decoding to deliver sounds clearer than a CD. 10mm composite drivers deliver mids and highs with enhanced clarity.

2) Advanced CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation

Built-in microphone with advanced CVC 8.0 noise cancellation technology reduces the impact of call echo and ambient noise, and is the most advanced noise cancellation technology in Bluetooth headphones.

3) 3-Equalizer Modes Feature

You can adjust the intensity of your music with Bass, Normal and Treble modes, while apt-X HD high-fidelity sound enhances the music quality.

Technical Specifications:

Model: BT-BH001 Pro

Talk/Playing Time: Up to 16 hours

Bluetooth Standard: V5.0

Operating Range: 33 feet/10 meters (if no obstacles)

Waterproof Rate: IPX7

Charging Time: 2 hours

Charging Voltage: DC 5V

Package Includes:

1 x Bluetooth BT-BH001 Pro Wireless Stereo Headphones

1 x USB Charging Cable

6 x Ear Buds (two are equipped on the headphones)

6 x Ear Hooks (two are equipped on the headphones)

1 x Travel Pouch

1 x User Guide

Crisp Voice Calls: Built-in microphone with advanced cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology effectively blocks out noise, allowing you to take clear hands free calls on the go. Even in unpleasant noisy environments, you can enjoy a very clear call.

3 Equalizer Modes: Adjust the intensity of your music with Bass, Normal and Treble modes to optimize your soundtracks, audio books, and more. A simple push of “Play “”+ “simultaneously activates the EQ settings feature getting your music more rhythmic and richer.

IPX7 Sweat and Waterproof: Fully waterproof build delivers serious defense against rain, sweat, and more; listen to music whilst running, hiking, and doing other exercises, protects the headphones from heavy rains or sweat fitness even in rainy days.(not recommend for swimming)

16 Hours Playtime and Quick Charge: Bluetooth 5.0 technology combines with high-performing rechargeable batteries for up to an incredible 16 hours playback on a full charge. 5 minutes charge for using 2 hours! 18-month warranty promise and within 24 hours considerate after-service , no matter product problem, we will replace new one or refund for you.