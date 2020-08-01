Wireless Headphones for Smart TV Watching with Transmitter Charging Dock, Digital Optical System, High Volume Headset Ideal for Seniors/Hearing Impaired, 100 Foot Wireless Range No Audio Delay



2019 Latest Headphone:

You can try this updated Wireless Digital Headphone, it ont only can use in TV has RCA AUDIO OUT or 3.5MM AUDIO OUTPUT, but also can use in TV only has OPTICAL AUDIO.

Plug and Play

Even the Technologically impaired can handle the set up of our headset! A truly plug and play device means there is no need to pair the headphones with your devices. Simply turn on both the headset and your TV / PC / Other Device and they will auto connect to each other.

No Audio Delay

Using proprietary 2.4GHz wireless technology to ensure zero latency as you warch your favorite TV shows, movies or videos, virtually no audio lag

Rechargeable & Replaceable Battery

D1 wireless tv headphones with charging dock and Rechargeable battery.

IMPORTANT: Batteries can only be replaced with original ARTISTE D1 batteries. Any other rechargeable batteries will not work. If batteries need to be replaced please ask ARTISTE for help

Included in the box:



-D1 wireless headphone

-2.4GHz transmitter/charging base unit Optical Cable

-3.5mm-3.5mm audio cable

-RCA cable

-NiMH AAA rechargeable batteries (one pair)

-3.5MM-6.3MM rotary union

-AC/DC power adapter

-User guide

How to Set PCM if Has no Sound



When you use optical cable connect the hedphone with smart tv, you must set the TV into PCM model first！or there will ne no sound in headphone. many customer met this probelm pls pay attention to:

How to Change My TV to PCM? Different TV brands are different, but the general steps are:

Step 1 Press “Menu” on the remote control. If you do not have a remote control, press “Menu” on the television.

Step 2 Press the arrow keys on the remote to scroll to “Audio Settings.” If you do not have a remote control, press the “Volume Up” and “Volume Down” buttons to scroll.

Step 3 Press “OK” on the remote control. Press “Enter” on the television if you do not have a remote. If the television doesnot have an “Enter” button, the “Menu” button is often used.

Step 4 Scroll to “Advanced Audio” and press “OK.” Some televisions may not have an “Advanced Audio” menu and may list various audio settings instead.

Step 5 Scroll to “Audio Output Mode” or “Digital Audio Output Mode”and press “OK.”

Step 6 Scroll until “PCM” is displayed as the current audio output.

Step 7 Press “OK” to save the settings.

【Wide Compatibility】This wiereless tv headphone supports OPTICAL / AUX / RCA audio output. compatible with latest TV models,such as: Samsung SMART TV, Panasonic Plasma TV, LG Smart TV, Vizio 4K TV. ideal for watching TV, gaming or PC

【Plug and play & Easy charging】 ideal for senior people because this Wireless TV Headphone does not need pair, simply turn on both devices and they will auto connect to each other. Auto headphones charging Dock built into transmitter, very convenient for charging

【Crystal clear sound & Zero latency】This tv headphone let you enjoy amazing crystal clear sound with a frequency response of 30Hz – 20kHz.2.4Ghz technology with zero latency 31 Channel frequency hopping system

【Long work range & play time, No harm for skin】work range reaches up to 100ft/30m, play time up to 12 hours and, come with super soft pads and elastic headband providing lasting comfort. No harm to your skin even if you use it for a long time

【Wireless TV Headphone Warranty】 we support free lifetime technical support and free 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty. Please feel free contact us if you need help, any email will reply in 24 hours,you can reach us at: [email protected]